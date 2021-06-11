7AA Boys: ‘Jackets hope to break state track drought

HIBBING — For the past few seasons, Hibbing High School boys track coach James Plese has attended the State Class AA Meet as a chauffeur.
Plese has had the privilege of driving members of Bluejacket girls track team to and from the track at Hamline University.
This year, Plese would like to chauffeur around some members of the Hibbing boys teams.
He might get that chance when the Bluejackets compete at the Section 7AA Meet, which begins at 10 a.m. today at Bromberg Field in Cloquet.
The last time Plese had a boy advance to state was Joey Fenstermacher in the 800 in 2015.
“It’s been awhile for us,” Plese said. “There’s been a drought that we’re hoping to end this year. Hopefully, these guys are ready for it. Our younger guys may not be sitting in a position where we’re expecting them to qualify, but we’re hoping to see some personal bests to end our season.”
The Bluejackets’ best chance individually will come from Amari Manning in the 200, where he’s seeded in the top five.
“He’s a little bit further out in the 100, but he’s top 10,” Plese said. “That’s a lot of time to make up for the 100. In the 200, there will be four or five guys who are all in the low 20s where Amari is sitting. He’ll have to be on from the start. He’s sitting well.”
Manning will also be running a leg on the 4x200 relay that includes Jacob Jensrud, Mikah Schmelzer and Conner Marschalk
“They’re under a half of a second off of the school record,” Plese said. “Looking at the seedings that can be found online, they’re sitting with the third-fastest section time. The top two go. Our handoffs have been crucial there.
“The nice thing about having this whole week, they know they’re running this. They should be working on their handoffs every day. We should have guys in-and-out of the blocks every day.”
If there are any surprises, they could come from seniors Marschalk, Eli Erickson and Schmelzer.
“Conner will complete his career in the 100, 4x200 and 200, and hopefully, he can sneak in there and get some points for us by placing,” Plese said. “The same for Mikah and Eli.”
It’s been an up-and-down year for Erickson.
“He’s been battling through an injury that occurred during the basketball season,” Plese said. “With the overlap this year, there was no time for him to heal. We tried to work some rest periods for him.
“It’ll be all guts, and it doesn’t come much gutsier than Eli. He wants it. He has some frustrations with how this season has gone. He could be a surprise.”
Jensrud could be a surprise, too.
“Jacob has high hopes in the 400,” Plese said. “He has to drop a few seconds. He has to be ready to compete. We’ll lean on those guys.”
The top two will advance to state, and with only one day of the event, Plese, who doesn’t mind the new COVID-19 format with no preliminary round, is hoping his team is prepared.
“It’s just a track-meet day where we have to be on from the start,” Plese said. “I like it because it’s a level playing field for everyone. We have to show up and be ready. There’s no excuses to be made. There’s no taking it easy to qualify for finals.
“This is your finals, just go and perform. That’s going to be unique. This doesn’t qualify as adversity. It’s a single-day meet, with more on the line than normal. A trip to the state meet is on the line.”
If all goes well, Plese will get that chance to chauffeur some of his individuals to the track.
“I’d really like to have some of the boys in that car with me, not just driving the ladies around, but that’s been a good experience, too,” Plese said. “We have our fingers crossed.
“Hopefully, we can score some points and send some kids to state.”
