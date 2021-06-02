7AA Baseball: E-G splits opening games, now faces No. 1 Esko

ELY — No. 5 Eveleth-Gilbert split a pair of Section 7AA Baseball Tournament games Tuesday and now must face No. 1 Esko today to advance in the double elimination playoffs.
Brandon Lind paced the Golden Bears in the opener against No. 12 Crosby-Ironton with two, three-run home runs and six RBI. Lind also recorded the save on the mound after getting the last three outs, including a pair of strikeouts.
Lind’s second blast with E-G trailing 7-5 going to the bottom of the sixth inning proved to be the game winner as the Rangers were kept off the board in the seventh.
Will Bittmann started the game for the Golden Bears and went 2 2/3 innings with four runs on four hits allowed and striking out five. Carter Mavec picked up the win after pitching one inning, surrendering three runs (one earned) on one hit and fanning two Rangers. Jake Sickel also tossed 2 1/3 innings with six strikeouts, three hits and no runs allowed.
At the plate, Mavec added a double, Bittmann went 3-for-4 (including an RBI single), Sickel went 2-for-4 and Jaden Lang and Griffin Dosan also added base knocks.
In game two, Bittmann gave the Golden Bears a 1-0 lead in the second game with a first-inning RBI single and Sickel went 3-for-3 at the plate, but it wasn’t enough as Proctor pulled away for a 7-2 victory.
Tommy Schlotec also collected an RBI single for Eveleth-Gilbert, while Mavec also added a hit.
The Bears led 2-0 after two innings, but the Rails rallied to score seven runs in the next three innings to get the win. Proctor scored their seven runs on six hits and one E-G error.
Lind started the contest and went 2 1/3 innings. He allowed no runs on no hits and fanned three Rails. Mavec also threw 2/3 of an inning, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks to take the loss. Andrew Torrel and Lang also shared the pitching duties.
Looking ahead to today’s 11 a.m. game with Esko at UMD, E-G head coach Lindseth said, “It should be a good game’’ with Lind back on the hill and the Eskomos also saving their top pitcher.
Eveleth-Gilbert lost to Esko 11-5 earlier in the season, but the Eskomos are now coming off an upset 5-4 loss to No. 9 Marshall on Tuesday.
The keys to Thursday’s game will be simple, according to the coach, who said his club must put the ball in play and make fewer mistakes.
That is especially true because the top five teams in Section 7AA are lumped pretty closely together. “Anybody can beat anybody on a given day,’’ he added, depending on “who shows up and who’s ready to play.’’
The Golden Bears were slated to practice Wednesday for the last time before the pivotal playoff game.
“It’s all in their hands,’’ Lindseth said.
If the Bears win, they will play again at 4 p.m. Tuesday at UMD against the loser of the 1:30 p.m. Marshall and Proctor game.
