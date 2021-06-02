7AA Baseball: Blue Devils win again, 12-1 over Pine City

NASHWAUK — The No. 3 Blue Devils assured themselves of two more games on Thursday after cruising past No. 6 Pine City, 12-1 in five innings, in the second round of the Section 7AA Baseball Tournament Tuesday night.
Mason Carlson tossed a complete game with four strikeouts to lead the way as he gave up just one run and limited the Dragons to four hits.
“He did a really nice job,’’ head coach Brian Skadsem said.
The Blue Devils will now take on No. 2 Aitkin at 1 p.m. Thursday in Nashwauk. Virginia downed Mesabi East 5-1 in their first game Tuesday afternoon.
Virginia had no shortage of hitting at the plate either Tuesday night.
Landin McCarty went 3-for-3 and Tom Nemanich was 2-for-2 with an RBI double, while Nick Peters and Dylan Hedley also connected for RBI doubles. In addition, Logan Nordby went 2-for-3 with an RBI, John Kendall tallied an RBI single and Carlson and Daniel Moore each added base knocks.
“Basically everybody got hits,’’ Skadsem said, with seven of the 12 runs coming in the fourth inning.
Center fielder Cole Schaefer also added a pair of diving catches in center, the coach said, which took the air of Pine City’s comeback attempt.
Looking ahead to Thursday’s game against the Gobblers, Skadsem didn’t have a whole lot of information on Virginia’s next opponent because they haven’t played this season.
“They’re always good,’’ he said. “They’re the No. 2 seed for a reason.’’
As it has all season, the game will come down to timely hitting and good pitching, Skadsem said.
If the Blue Devils knock off Aitkin, they will move on to play next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Proctor against the winner of Thursday’s No. 9 Duluth Marshall vs. No. 4 Proctor game at UMD. If they lose, they will play at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Nashwauk against the winner of the No. 10 Greenway and Pine City contest, which will be played at 10:30 a.m.
