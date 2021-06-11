7A Track and Field: Area girls finish strong to earn State Meet berths

CLOQUET — The Esko girls came away as the Section 7A Track and Field champions Thursday, but Mesabi East and Rock Ridge held their own against the Eskomos.
Across the Iron Range, numerous athletes finished first or second to claim a spot at the State Meet next week.
Esko scored 93.40 points to win the 23-team competition at Bromberg Field in Cloquet, while the Giants tallied 71 and Rock Ridge garnered 48 points.
The 4x100 and 4x200 relay wins led the way for Mesabi East, while Elli Theel crossed second in the 100 meters in 13.21.
In the 4x100 relay Mesabi East’s Hannah Hannuksela, Kora Forsline, Kailey Fossell and Theel stopped the clock at 51.44 for the victory.
The Giants 4x200 relay was equally potent at Kiarra Moehlenbrock, Hannuksela, Lindsey Baribeau and Forsline crossed first with a time of 1:48.12.
The top two finishers in each event Thursday earned a spot at the State Meet June 17-19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Rock Ridge was paced by a victory from Ava Fink in the 200 meter dash. She put down a time of 26.87 seconds to prevail by 2/100ths of a second.
Elle Ridge also grabbed a first place in the discus. The South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods thrower completed a throw of 118 feet, 11 inches to get the win.
The Iron Range teams scored several second place finishes, as well. Those were as follows:
1600 meters: 2, Kate Nelson, MI-B, 5:24.80.
3200 meters: 2, Liz Nelson, MI-B, 12:29.53
4x800 relay: 2, Mesabi East (Aaliyah Sahr, Olivia Forsline, Lydia Skelton, Aubree Skelton), 10:14.13.
Triple jump: 2, Elli Jankila, RR, 33-00.25 feet.
Shot put: 2, Emmalee Oviatt, GNK, 36-00.50 feet.
Other local team finishes were as follows: 9, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 27; 12T, South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods, 24; 14T, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 22; 16, Ely, 20; 22, Chisholm, 3.
Section 7A Track and Field Championships
Girls’ Individual Results (Top 2 finishers advance to State)
100 meter dash: 1, Emily Rengo, Esko, 13.07; 2, Elli Theel, ME, 13.21; 4, Ava Fink, RR, 13.45; 9, Brooke Petrich, GNK, 13.76; 10, Jennie Krause, RR, 13.90; 12, Sophie Johnson, SR/CH/NW, 14.02; 13, Hailey Johnson, Chis, 14.11.
200 meter dash: 1, Fink, RR, 26.87; 2, Kaitlyn McConnell, Esko, 26.89; 7, Annika Mattson, Ely, 28.55; 9, Ella Lamppa, RR, 29.26; 12, Kylie Meyer, ME, 29.69.
400 meters: 1, Courtney Werner, Proc, 58.77; 2, Makenna Kleiman, Proc, 1:02.30; 5, Lindsey Baribeau, ME, 1:04.37; 8, Annika Mattson, Ely, 1:05.33; 12, Meyer, ME, 1:09.04; 13, Claire Clusiau, GNK, 1:09.73.
800 meters: 1, Morgan Binsfield, Proc, 2:26.55; 2, Ingrid Hexum, Esko, 2:27.34; 3, Aubree Skelton, ME, 2:31.08; 8, Lola Champlin, GNK, 2:41.88; 12, Gracie Pointer, Ely, 2:47.95.
1600 meters: 1, Binsfield, Proc, 5:23.96; 2, Kate Nelson, MIB, 5:24.80; 3, Liz Nelson, MIB, 5:27.08; 4, Emma Williams, GNK, 5:33.23; 7, Kaari Harsila, RR, 5:45.24; 8, Nora Stark, RR, 5:46.95; 13, Avah Kraushaar, RR, 5:57.72.
3200 meters: 1, Lizzy Harnell, Proc, 12:13.53; 2, Liz Nelson, MIB, 12:29.53; 4, Kate Nelson, MIB, 12:37.68; 6, Zoe Devine, Ely, 13:11.26; 9, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 13:53.46; 10, Kaitlin Olson, GNK, 13:57.81; 13, Karly Mann, GNK, 14:42.51.
100 meter hurdles: 1, Neva Polo, Flood, 16.34; 2, Gwendolyn Lilly, Esko, 16.86; 9, Kiarra Moehlenbrock, ME, 18.66; 10, Corinne Hubbard, GNK, 19.36; 12, Lucy Virant, RR, 19.85.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Polo, Flood, 47.10; 2, Merlea Mrozik, DM, 47.80; 7, Olivia Forsline, ME, 51.93; 9, Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 52.73, 11, Krause, RR, 53.86; 13, Nadia Rajala, GNK, 55.82.
4x100 relay: 1, Mesabi East (Hannah Hannuksela, Kora Forsline, Kailey Fossell, Elli Theel), 51.44; 2, Esko, 52.21; 3, SR/CH/NW (Kenna Ridge, Jillian Sajdak, Jaden Ellefson, Ana Ridge), 52.47; 4, Rock Ridge (Maggie Landwer, Elli Jankila, Jennie Krause, Ava Fink), 52.84; 6, GNK (Frankie Cuellar, Layla Miskovich, Kaylee Kangas, Brooke Petrich), 55.06.
4x200 relay: 1, Mesabi East (Moehlenbrock, Hannuksela, Baribeau, K. Forsline), 1:48.12; 2, Proctor, 1:48.81.
4x400 relay: 1, Proctor, 4:09.85; 2, SR/CH/NW (K. Ridge, Ellefson, Sajdak, A. Ridge), 4:12.51; 3, Mesabi East (O. Forsline, A. Skelton, Baribeau, K. Forsline), 4:22.07; 6, Ely (Lillian Tedrick, Audrey Thomas, Sarah Visser, Mattson), 4:42.53; 7, Rock Ridge (Landwer, Jankila, Abby Crum, Lamppa), 4:44.38.
4x800 relay: 1, Two Harbors, 10:10.38; 2, Mesabi East (Aaliyah Sahr, O. Forsline, Lydia Skelton, A. Skelton), 10:14.13; 4, GNK (Emma Williams, Champlin, Clusiau, Baylie Norris), 10:36.86; 6, Ely (Visser, Pointer, Helms, Devine), 10:50.48; Rock Ridge (Avah Kraushaar, Mia Stark, Nora Stark, Harsila), 10:51.47.
High jump: 1, Binsfield, Proc, 4-11.00; 2, Allison Thornton, Esko, 4-10.00; 5, Moehlenbrock, ME, 4-09.00; 7, Tresa Baumberg, Chis, 4-06.00.
Pole vault: 1, Hayley Jones, CI, 8-06.00; 2, Skyla Thompson, MLWR, 8-06.00; 5, Landwer, RR, 8-00.00; 6, Addison Johnson, RR, 8-00.00; 10T, Petrich, GNK, 7-00.00.
Long jump: 1, Polo, Flood, 16-03.50; 2, Brooke Doran, Barn, 15-10.50; 6, Jankila, RR, 15-02.25; 8, Theel, ME, 14-09.50; 11, Clusiau, GNK, 13-00.50; 12, Mariele Paulson, RR, 12-06.00.
Triple jump: 1, Polo, Flood, 33-11.50; 2, Jankila, RR, 33-00.25; 3, Baribeau, ME, 32-10.50; 6, Lamppa, RR, 31-00.25; 9, Siiri Hakala, ME, 30-06.25.
Shot put: 1, Zoie Johnson, Esko, 37-00.00; 2, Emmalee Oviatt, GNK, 36-00.50; 5, Hannah Baker, ME, 31-04.50; 10, Kenzie Rasmussen, RR, 27-09.50; 11, Ridge, SR/CH/NW, 27-09.00; 12, Kellen Thomas, Ely, 26-01.00.
Discus: 1, Ridge, SR/CH/NW, 118-11.00; 2, Z. Johnson, Esko, 116-02.00; 4, Ande Visser, Ely, 94-07.00; 6, Thomas, Ely, 92-02.00; 7, Baker, ME, 91-00.00; 11, Oviat, GNK, 77-11.00; 13, Mia Schuchard, RR, 75-00.00.
