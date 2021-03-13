7A Girls: MI-B earns top seed; Tigers No. 2

The bracket for the Section 7A girls’ basketball tournament was released Saturday with a pair of area teams garnering the top two seeds.
Mountain Iron-Buhl has earned the top seed in the tournament and will open up play on Wednesday, hosting the winner of No. 16 Littlefork-Big Falls and No. 17 Silver Bay.
The Cherry Tigers are the No. 2 seed in the section and will start their playoff run on Wednesday hosting No. 15 Northeast Range.
Chisholm has earned the No. 5 seed in the section and will play host to No. 12 North Woods. No. 10 Ely will hit the road to take on No. 7 Floodwood, while No. 13 Nashwauk-Keewatin will travel to No. 4 Cromwell Wright.
Due to changes caused by COVID-19, all tournament games will be hosted by each game’s high seed.
The play-in game between L-BF and Silver Bay is set for Monday, with all round of 16 games set to be played on Wednesday. Quarterfinals for Section 7A will be played on Saturday.
The 7A semifinals are currently set for Tuesday, March 23 while the championship will take place on Thursday, March 25.
Other round of 16 matchups include No. 14 Wrenshall at No. 3 South Ridge, No. 11 Hill City/Northland at No. 6 Cook County and No. 9 Deer River at No. 8 Bigfork.
