7 Bluejacket seniors set to finish careers at state tourney

HIBBING — Nothing is ever guaranteed.
There’s a lot of players in Minnesota that never got the opportunity to experience a state basketball tournament.
That’s why it’s a privilege to get that chance.
That’s how the seven seniors on the Hibbing High School boys basketball team are feeling after the Bluejackets defeated Princeton in the Section 7AAA finals last Thursday.
In the three previous seasons, Hibbing came up short in section play, and their time was dwindling down, but thanks to some perseverance and confidence Parker Maki, Jack Grzybowski, Eli Erickson, Tre Holmes, Justin Yuretich, Payton Forer and Mayson Brown will get that opportunity when Hibbing takes on DeLaSalle at 7:30 p.m. at St. Cloud Tech High School Wednesday.
The one thing those seven seniors never had was a hint of doubt that it wouldn’t happen, but there were other feelings.
“There was a lot of nervousness and anxiety before that game,” Maki said. “I was a little worried, but I knew we were going to get the job done. There wasn’t any doubt, just a lot of nervousness.
“There was a lot of anxiety. I made some of my teammates talk to me and calm me down. I let it all out during the game. It could have gone either way. Thankfully, it went our way.”
Maki made sure this team got to state.
He scored a season-high and career-high 23 points in the win over the Tigers. He wasn’t taking anything for granted.
“I’m really, really fortunate,” Maki said. “It was amazing winning that game, getting the feeling of accomplishing that feat, especially after the last three years getting bumped off when we were the higher seeds.
“It was great.”
This opportunity has been a long time in coming, according to Grzybowski.
“First of all, we’ve been trying to get to this point for a lot longer than three years,” Grzybowski said. “It feels like my whole life, pretty much. There was never a hint of doubt that we’d get there.
“I’m glad we’re still playing basketball. It’ll be a lot of fun getting to play in the state tournament. I’ve been there the past six years watching it, sitting with Ayden, Mayson and Parker down there. We’ve talked about what it would be like to play there. Now that it’s happening, we’re grateful.”
That doesn’t mean that that thought never crossed the mind of some players.
“It goes through your head, but we weren’t going to let that happen,” Brown said. “We’ve been way too close for too many years. That’s been our goal since we were kids. It was a big, big deal.
“Had we not made it, it would have eaten at me. I knew we should have made it this year. Had we not, I would have always had that kind of regret.”
Not winning the section wasn’t an option. The only thing that could have stopped the Bluejackets would have been the pandemic.
“At the beginning of the year, with how everything was going with COVID, doubt creeps into your mind,” Erickson said. “You had to come here and put forth 100-percent effort every day. It’s something, that if it’s meant to be, it was going to happen, if you put forth that effort.
“I’m extremely grateful.”
It took a lot of sacrifice to get there like going to 7 a.m. practices, the summer work, the AAU games and everything else connected with the program.
“It’s something that’s extremely rewarding, especially after all of the sacrifices throughout the years, and all of the work all of us have put in,” Erickson said. “That’s why I’m grateful for this happening, especially this year. It was definitely a sigh of relief getting through sections. Now, we had time to reset and refocus for the game that’s coming up.”
Holmes feels the same way.
“I’m grateful because not many people get to experience it with all of your teammates and stuff that you’ve been playing with for years,” Holmes said. “We took every game and got better. Whatever we did wrong, we tried to fix it in practice.
“We have a strong team. It felt good to finally do it, especially the way we did it. It was exciting. It’s a great feeling.”
For Justin Yuretich, just being on the team is a blessing.
“It (the injury) takes a big mental toll on you because you have to watch your teammates do what you love,” Yuretich said. “I was lucky enough to remain healthy through the entire season, so that was nice.
“We all had the same mindset going into the season that we had the team that could go to state. You have to make sure you have the right mindset to keep working and not worry about the things you can’t control.”
Yuretich injured his knee during his sophomore season and missed all of last year. He got back this year, and he did all he could do to help the team out.
“I’m extremely grateful because other people in my spot would say, ‘I don’t want to play because I know I’m not going to play.’” Yuretich said. “It gives you a different perspective because you get to cheer these guys on.
“I go into practice every day thinking I can make my teammates better, and I can be better. I’m grateful that Coach McDonald has given me this opportunity.”
Forer has suffered through too many knee injuries to count.
He had just returned to soccer in the fall, but he re-injured the knee.
Forer rehabbed the knee and came back to basketball. He seemed to be healthy, but he landed awkwardly in one game and injured the knee again.
He has never experienced playing with his fellow seniors on the varsity squad.
“It’s been a tough two years,” Forer said. “Growing up playing with them, being around them so much, we had good chemistry. My role was being a rebounder, being a big guy down low.
“Watching was tough because I enjoy getting after it and getting rebounds, getting loose balls. Sitting on the sidelines watching them it was, ‘Man, I wish I could be out there doing that.’ That was the biggest thing.”
Even so, Forer never doubted the teams’ ability to get to state this season.
“We knew what we had to do,” Forer said. “I, personally, was confident that we were going to get it done this year, especially coming off the last three years. We knew what to expect.
“We knew we had to grow up and get it done. I’m very grateful. I was so excited last Thursday. I can’t even explain it. It was almost like I was playing even though I couldn’t.”
Now, the Bluejackets are focused on one thing — advancing at state.
Forer, who is always the optimist despite his injury, likes his teams’ chances.
“If we play defense and play how we can, we’ll do well,” Forer said. “We should be able to hold our own.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.