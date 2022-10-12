CHISHOLM — With a 5-1 record, the Chisholm High School football team is looking to end the regular season as strong as possible.
It won’t be easy as the Bluestreaks have both Barnum and Deer River in front of them.
Chisholm will find out where it stands today when they host the Bombers, beginning at 7 p.m. at Joel Maturi Field.
At least Bluestreak coach Nick Milani knows his team is starting to peak at the right time of the season.
“We’ve played well the last couple of weeks,” Milani said. “We know Barnum is a good football team, so we have to play better.”
There are still some things Chisholm needs to clean up.
“We’ve been more complete offensively, being able to balance the run and pass, but I think we can be tighter and more consistent offensively,” Milani said. “It’s making sure we shore up some blocks, and making sure our quarterback is making the right read.
“With Dom (quarterback Dominic Olson), we have a sense of security in our senior quarterback. He’s been a leader out there offensively.”
That offense will be facing a Barnum defense that’s big up front.
“They also have some speed on defense, so we’re hoping we can get some points through the air this week,” Milani said. “We also have to be able to run the ball well. The ability to do both of those things will keep defenses guessing.
“If we’re not too predictable with one or the other, that’s to our advantage.”
So far, so good with the that.
“It’s about where I wanted it, but I’d still like to run the ball more,” Milani said.
The Bluestreaks’ defense will be tested by a strong Bomber offense.
“They do two things, a double wing, and they spread it out,” Milani said. “They run the ball well, but they also spread you out. They will give us a double look. We have to stop the run, but they do throw the ball nicely.
“As we’ve seen in the past, if we can’t stop the run, they won’t have to throw.”
With the Warriors coming up next week during NEA weekend, Milani doesn’t believe his team will be looking ahead.
“They’re excited right now,” Milani said. “They know these are the two biggest games on our schedule. They’re ready.”
