3 starters from 2019 return for Timberwolves

Below is a capsule look at the Ely softball team.
----
Head coach (years coaching): Cory Lassi (1st year)
Key losses to graduation: Erika Mattson and Jenna Merhar.
Key returners: We return three starters from two years ago. Sydni Richards, Charly Flom, and Rachel Coughlin.
Expected to contribute: Sydni Richards (Sr.) will anchor the outfield in center and will be a key part of our lineup. Charly Flom (Jr.) will play a variety of positions including middle infield, catcher, and outfield. She will also see some innings as a pitcher. Charly will find herself at the top of our lineup. Katrina Seliskar (Jr.) will be our number one pitcher. When Katrina isn’t pitching, she will play a variety of positions. Katrina will also be at the top of our lineup. Madeline Kallberg (So.) will catch and play first for us. She will also see innings pitching. Rachel Coughlin will play shortstop or third for us and hit in the middle of our lineup.
Team strength: “We have some very versatile players that will allow us to put together different looking defensive lineups depending on who is pitching,’’ Lassi said. “We have a core group of girls that have gotten significant playing time since they were in 8th grade. This will provide a good balance at the top of our lineup between our older players and our younger ones.’’
Team weakness: “We are going to be inexperienced in some key positions. As a coaching staff, we feel comfortable with some of our younger players being able to handle these positions.’’
Outlook for 2021 season: “We are a very young team only having one senior. We have 21 girls out 7-12. Of those 21, 10 of them are in 7th and 8th grade. Starting the season two weeks late due to COVID-19, we understand that we are going to have a lot of games in a short amount of time, which means a lot of teaching and learning will happen during the games,’’ Lassi said.
What is your reaction and the team’s reaction to being able to compete again after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic: “It feels great to be out on the field. When we step over those lines, the focus is on softball and not everything else that is going on with COVID-19. The players are very excited to be able to play this season. We understand that things can change quickly, and we are going to make the most of it every time we step out on the field. ‘’
Season goals: “Right now we want to take it one game at a time. Our goal is to improve every time we take the field. As a coaching staff, we are looking forward to seeing the improvement with our younger players while getting consistency with our returning players.’’
Teams to beat in the conference/division/section: “South Ridge, Cherry, and Carlton always have great teams. With their tradition of having a strong program, I would expect them to be at the top of the section again this year.’’
