2nd-year coach Gantt seeking marked improvement again

ELY — Head girls’ basketball coach Max Gantt believes the Ely Timberwolves have a reason to be excited this season.
What his team lacks in numbers, they make up for in varsity experience. And after making great strides last season in his first year at the helm of the program, Gantt believes Ely is ready for another season of marked improvement.
“We’re young but we work really hard,” Gantt said earlier this week. “We’ve improved quite a bit skillswise which has been really nice to see. It’s definitely a team effort over here whether it comes from defense or scoring the ball. Everyone is working together and improving together and it’s something I’ve enjoyed seeing.
“The attitude is good and you need that along with hard work when you have smaller numbers.”
Ely will be aided by the return of junior Madeline Perry, who didn’t come out for the team in her sophomore year. Junior Madison Rohr and sophomores Grace LaTorrell and Sarah Visser also look to be key factors, according to Gantt.
“Madeline is back, which is just huge for us. Grace and Sarah got a lot of playing time for us last year and they’ve shown a lot of improvement coming into this year. Madison is another I’m excited for. She’s shown up and improved quite a bit as well.”
Going from his first year coaching to now his second, Gantt says the goal this year is to have fun and keep building.
“We’re trying to keep things fun. Keep practices fun and make sure the girls aren’t overdoing it. Looking at last year, we made improvements and we want to do that again, myself included as a coach.
“A goal for us is to win that first playoff game and see where we can go from there. I think we have a strong footing coming into this season and the girls know they can get even better. They saw the improvement and they’re ready to have a full season ahead of them.”
With the regular season back to its full length after the last season was shortened due to COVID, Gantt says the overall mood and attitude has been more positive this season.
“There’s an energy there. Even though we’re smaller in numbers, everyone is excited to have a big schedule. We want to see the season play out in a more normal way. The girls were counting down the days before the season started.”
Ely will open with a pair of road games this week: Nashwauk-Keewatin on Thursday and Two Harbors on Saturday. They’ll have another road game after before hitting their home court on Friday, Dec. 10.
In their first few games, Gantt wants to see his team start strong on defense and go from there.
“I want to see that defensive intensity in the first game. We like to get after people and we’ll have to do that altogether as a team. Offensively, we want to push the ball a bit, get into our sets and keep a more free-flowing style of offense.
“In the end, we want to be healthy and play our best basketball by the end of the season. We were doing that last year before we lost some players due to quarantine right when playoffs started. Getting that playoff win and playing our best at season’s end is not an unreasonable goal for us.”
