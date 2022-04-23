MOUNTAIN IRON — Perpetually stuck indoors, it’s reasonable that teams might start getting a little stir crazy.
For the Mountain Iron-Buhl baseball team, that time indoors will hopefully be the start of something solid this season. Graduating just two seniors, the Rangers return with a bevy of players that saw varsity field team as freshmen or even as eighth graders. A year older, Rangers head coach Ron Marinaro says the team has gone through a lot of growth since the beginning of last year.
“We have a lot of good experience out on the field after playing with so many young kids last year,” Marinaro said. “We played pretty well from the middle to the end of the season. We’re still young but now they’re a year older. Everything should hopefully start coming together this year.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl will be captained by seniors Johnny Erickson and Braden Tiedeman. They’ll also be joined by numerous other seniors that returned to the diamond this year either for the first time or after some years off including Tyler LaMourea, Nolan Dunn, Rylan Lanari, Zach Hopkins and Ben Lind.
“Those two are good ones,” Marinaro said of Erickson and Tiedeman. “They hold things together for me and they’re pretty reliable guys. Seeing a lot of these seniors come out this year, I think they want to be a good part of this team too. Some haven’t played in a while but they’ll all catch on pretty quick.”
One of the bigger challenges this year for the Rangers has been the inability to get outside. Spending weeks in the gym is taxing, but Marinaro says his squad is making the best of it.
“It’s getting tough. It’s hard to track how many weeks in the gym it’s been. You try to get a game at Mesabi East and then it snows and that’s out the window. I think we’re down four games now. Everyone’s dealing with it but it isn’t good.”
Around the Easter holiday, Marinaro said the team put together a couple of solid practices when other distractions were limited.
“Last Friday and Monday there was no school and no distractions so we had pretty decent practices for what you can do in the gym. The guys want to get outside but they’re hanging in there. It’s tough.”
One of the areas Marinaro hopes his team sees the biggest improvement is pitching. More experience on the arms that went last year plus all the new bodies should give the Rangers some much needed depth for a Class A team.
“We’ve got some guys coming back last year that pitched and some that have shown interest this year. We might be a little deeper this year and some of those veterans can go longer and work their way out of some jams. Bringing everyone back plus adding a few hopefully means we’ll get stronger in that department.”
Marinaro says the Rangers have 26 players out for the team in grades 9-12, a very solid number compared to past years.
“It helps to get more kids out for the sport. It’s absolutely a healthy number and we know some of these guys just coming out will be able to help us. Things should start unfolding for us in a positive way with the numbers we’re seeing right now.”
Weather permitting, MI-B is set to play their first game of the season on Monday against Cherry in Aurora.
