A number of local players were honored recently by being named to the All-Arrowhead Conference Basketball Team for 2020-2021.

The selections for the girls team are as follows:

All-Arrowhead Conference

1st Team

Jordan Zubich, MIB

Sage Ganyo, MIB

Jessa Schroetter, Cherry

Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert

Hannah Hannuksela, Mesabi East

2nd Team

Lauren Staples, Cherry

Chloe Sullivan, International Falls

Ava Butler, MIB

Kora Forsline, Mesabi East

Destiny Piekarski, LBF

Honorable Mention

Courtney Sajdak, Cherry

Jillian Sajdak, Cherry

Grace LaTourell, Ely

Olivia Thostenson, International Falls

Morgan Marks, Eveleth-Gilbert

Team Champions: Cherry

o

The selections for the boys team are as follows:

All-Arrowhead Conference

Asher Zubich, Sophomore, Mountain Iron-Buhl

Tj Chiabotti, Junior, North Woods

Isaac Asuma, Freshman, Cherry

Hunter Hannuksela, Senior, Mesabi East

Joey Bianco, Sophomore, Ely

Will Bittman, Junior, Eveleth-Gilbert

Jett Tomczak, Junior, International Falls

Cullen Rein, Senior, International Falls

Jared Chiabotti, Sophomore, North Woods

Jake Sickel, Senior, Eveleth-Gilbert

Honorable Mention

Emmett Faltesek, Senior, Ely

Nikolas Jesch, Sophomore, Mountain Iron-Buhl

Darius Goggleye, Senior, North Woods

Will Davies, Senior, Ely

Cody Fallstrom, Junior, Mesabi East

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments