A number of local players were honored recently by being named to the All-Arrowhead Conference Basketball Team for 2020-2021.
The selections for the girls team are as follows:
All-Arrowhead Conference
1st Team
Jordan Zubich, MIB
Sage Ganyo, MIB
Jessa Schroetter, Cherry
Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert
Hannah Hannuksela, Mesabi East
2nd Team
Lauren Staples, Cherry
Chloe Sullivan, International Falls
Ava Butler, MIB
Kora Forsline, Mesabi East
Destiny Piekarski, LBF
Honorable Mention
Courtney Sajdak, Cherry
Jillian Sajdak, Cherry
Grace LaTourell, Ely
Olivia Thostenson, International Falls
Morgan Marks, Eveleth-Gilbert
Team Champions: Cherry
o
The selections for the boys team are as follows:
All-Arrowhead Conference
Asher Zubich, Sophomore, Mountain Iron-Buhl
Tj Chiabotti, Junior, North Woods
Isaac Asuma, Freshman, Cherry
Hunter Hannuksela, Senior, Mesabi East
Joey Bianco, Sophomore, Ely
Will Bittman, Junior, Eveleth-Gilbert
Jett Tomczak, Junior, International Falls
Cullen Rein, Senior, International Falls
Jared Chiabotti, Sophomore, North Woods
Jake Sickel, Senior, Eveleth-Gilbert
Honorable Mention
Emmett Faltesek, Senior, Ely
Nikolas Jesch, Sophomore, Mountain Iron-Buhl
Darius Goggleye, Senior, North Woods
Will Davies, Senior, Ely
Cody Fallstrom, Junior, Mesabi East
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.