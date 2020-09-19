GIRLS’ SWIMMING
2020 Girls Prep Swimming Honor Roll
Sept. 17
200 medley relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:58.34
2. Mesabi East, 1:59.32
3. Duluth Denfeld, 2:03.28
4. Virginia, 2:06.15
5. Duluth East, 2:06.52
6. Hibbing, 2:07.68
7. Proctor-Hermantown, 2:07.85
8. Chisholm, 2:11.79
9. Eveleth-Gilbert, 2:13.09
10. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 2:14.22
200 freestyle
Lindsay Johnson, Denfeld, 2:04.95
Elizabeth Nicolai, P-H, 2:05.90
Elsa Viren, GR, 2:07.52
Geli Stenson, Hibb, 2:07.71
Chloe Peterson, GR, 2:08.09
Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:09.48
Danielle Mazzio, DE, 2:10.59
Clara Wodney, DE, 2:10.71
Rowan Kreuger-Barth, GR, 2:12.78
Cailyn Volkenant, Denfeld, 2:13.73
Elli Jankila, EG, 2:13.77
Adrianna Lehmkuhl, ME, 2:13.86
Adriana Sheets, ME, 2:15.37
200 individual medley
Chloe Peterson, GR, 2:23.85
Emma Williams, ME, 2:26.32
Hannah Rauzi, GR, 2:26.87
Sophia Verke, GR, 2:27.56
Lydia Skelton, ME, 2:28.46
Emily Ericson, GR, 2:32.80
Addison Bartling, Denf, 2:32.97
Julia Zimpel, DE, 2:34.27
Madison St. George, Hibb, 2:35.20
Nevach Hoard, GR, 2:35.34
Macie Emerson, Hibb, 2:35.37
13. Clara Nelson, Chisholm, 2:36.58
15. Ellie Robillard, EG, 2:38.43
50 freestyle
Lindsay Johson, Denf, 26.11
Elli Jankila, EG, 26.13
Hannah Rauzi, GR, 26.16
Teagan Rudstrom, DE, 26.16
Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 26.37
Elsa Viren, GR, 26.41
Sophia Verke, GR, 26.58
Elizabeth Nicolai, P-H, 26.67
Kylie Meyer, ME, 26.69
Geli Stenson, Hibb, 26.70
13. Emma Williams, ME, 27.14
14. Allison Fox, GR, 27.64
15. Tresa Baumgard, Chis, 27.82
1 meter diving (6 dives)
Kailey Fossell, ME, 236.2
Maddie Clusiau, Hibb, 171
Elly Blalzvic, Denf, 166.75
Helen Phenning, Virg, 154.4
Elsie Zimpel, DE, 152.9
Casey Underdale, TH, 148.05
Grace Phenning, Virg, 142.55
Alicia Hall, DE, 137.8
Aaliyah Sahr, ME, 135.45
Cora Kreager, Denf, 133.65
Emily Beyer, ME, 130.15
Sylvie Wetzel, Hibb, 120.85
Alexa Fossell, ME, 118.7
15. Chloe Price, Hibb, 112.8
100 butterfly
Lindsay Johnson, Denf, 1:03.85
Lauryn Devich, Virg, 1:05.48
Clara Wodny, DE, 1:05.77
Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:06.79
Hannah Sandman, CEC, 1:07.71
Elizabeth Nicolai, P-H, 1:07.71
Havyn Pelland, IF, 1:08.35
Adrianna Lehmkuhl, ME, 1:08.54
Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:08.55
Madison St. George, Hibb, 1:09.62
12. Lydia Skelton, ME, 1:10.10
13. Emma Williams, ME, 1:10.67
15. Hailey Pechonick, Virg, 1:10.92
100 freestyle
Hannah Rauzi, GR, 56.84
Chloe Peterson, GR, 57.36
Elli Jankila, EG, 57.76
Elizabeth Nicolai, P-H, 57.83
Sophia Verke, GR, 57.91
Teagan Rudstrom, DE, 58.89
Elsa Viren, GR, 58.91
Lydia Skelton, ME, 59.28
Cailyn Volkenant, Denf, 59.38
Adriana Sheets, ME, 59.89
Macie Emerson, Hibb, 1:00.39
13. Anna Heinonen, EG, 1:02.06
15. Selah Smith, GR, 1:02.59
500 freestyle
Geli Stenson, Hibb, 5:47.30
Sophia Verke, GR, 5:54.86
Hannah Rauzi, GR, 5:55.68
Rosie Cruikshank, TH, 6:00.83
Addison Bartling, Denf. 6:02.29
Emma Peterson, CEC, 6:06.87
Summer Kienzle, P-H, 6:09.51
Elli Jankila, EG, 6:11.48
Amelia Berry, DE, 6:12.83
Emily Blake, ME, 6:15.71
Ellie Robillard, EG, 6:17.00
13. Elsie Hoard, Virg, 6:18.71
200 freestyle relay
Grand Rapids, 1:45.87
Mesabi East, 1:48.57
Denfeld, 1:49.65
Hibbing, 1:50.35
CEC, 1:52.25
Eveleth-Gilbert, 1:54.11
Int. Falls, 1:56.66
Two Harbors, 1:56.71
Proctor-Hermantown, 1:57.07
Duluth East, 1:57.43
Chisholm, 1:58.03
13. Virginia, 1:59.61
14. Northeas Range/Ely, 2:01.20
100 backstroke
Emma Williams, ME, 1:01.66
Sophia Verke, GR, 1:03.28
Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:07.02
Siiri Hakala, ME, 1:08.40
Megan Chopskie, CEC, 1:09.39
Ella Kalisch, Hibb, 1:10.64
Kira Johnson, GR, 1:10.68
9. Kailey Fossell, ME, 1:10.79
10. Jordyn Colter, GR, 1:11.12
11. Clara Nelson, Chis., 1:11.57
12. Lauryn Devich, Virg, 1:11.95
14. Nevach Hoard, GR, 1:12.34
15. Macie Emerson, Hibb, 1:12.56
100 Breaststroke
Lauryn Devich, Virg, 1:11.20
Julia Zimpel, DE, 1:13.35
Kylie Meyer, Virg, 1:14.43
Emma Hernesman, GR, 1:14.54
Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:14.71
Chloe Peterson, GR, 1:17.21
Amara Carey, EG, 1:17.61
Norah Gunderson, P-H, 1:17.70
Elly Rectenwald, DE, 1:18.41
Lily Glass, Denf, 1:18.54
13. Chloe Lee, GR, 1:21.38
14, Ada Jackson, GR, 1:21.92
400 Freestyle Relay
Grand Rapids, 3:53.48
Mesabi East, 4:00.33
Denfeld, 4:03.27
Hibbing, 4:04.46
CEC, 4:08.12
Proctor-Hermantown, 4:13.20
Duluth East, 4:13.49
Eveleth-Gilbert, 4:14.91
Two Harbors, 4:18.92
Int. Falls, 4:19.80
Chisholm, 4:25.34
Virginia, 4:16.46
Northeast Range/Ely, 4:26.76
