2 state qualifiers return for Virginia

VIRGINIA — Going into the 2020 season, the Virginia girls’ swimming team is a young that will need to gain experience.
New head coach Kerrie Klovstad has spent most of her life in the pool or coaching and is determined to help the girls make the transition.
“Our team weakness right now is the inexperience for racing,’’ Klovstad said. “We are a young team and need to learn how to control our nerves when stepping up on the block.’’
The 43-year-old coach began swimming at age 3 and has helped in different roles at her Ohio high school, Eveleth-Gilbert, Mesabi East and now Virginia. She takes over the program from veteran coach Dan Boelk.
While the team has plenty of youth, the Devils return a pair of state qualifiers from 2019.
Senior Lauryn Devich returns after taking second in the 100 breaststroke at last year’s section meet and scored a 10th-place finish at state.
Senior diver Helen Phenning also made it to state with a third-place finish at sections.
“I feel Lauryn Devich is the section favorite in the 100 breaststroke. She has been working hard in the off season and has the drive to make it on the podium this year at the state meet (fingers crossed we will have a state meet considering the coronavirus).’’
Klovstad would also like to see Devich (who also swims the 100 butterfly) get the state medal she has been working so hard for.
Regarding Phenning and Devich, she said, “I want them to go again this year and bring some of their teammates with them.’’
Klovstad and the Devils have their sights set on finishing better than their seventh-place finish at sections last season (if sections take place).
Virginia will have to overcome the graduation of a pair of key
athletes in Chloe Smith and Bethany Harvey. Smith swam in both the 50 and 100 freestyle, while Harvey competed in the 100 backstroke.
Others expected to help the team meet its goals are seniors Morgan Harvey, Grace Phenning and Stephanie Kowalski. Harvey swims the 100 backstroke, Grace Phenning dives and Kowalski competes in both the 50 and 100 freestyle.
Klovstad previously said she “can’t do this without my seniors.’’ They will be instrumental in helping the younger swimmers develop.
The Devils will also look to sophomore Elise Hoard and freshman Hailey Pechonick. Hoard is a 500 freestyler, while Pechonick swims the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly.
In addition to the team goal, Klovstad would also like to see “overall good time drops leading to personal bests.’’
Helping the team excel this season will be a positive attitude and enthusiasm to embrace the coronavirus-impacted season.
“We may not have the fastest team in the area, but I’m confident we have the depth to score points and bring home a few wins.
All of the work will have to be done with protocols in place to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.
That includes having multiple practices to keep numbers down and cutting back on the overall number of meets.
Due to Minnesota State High School League guidelines, there will only be 11 dual meets this fall and no invitationals will be held. Also, there will only be 25 people in the whole pool area, including coaches, swimmers and managers. Parents won’t be allowed to attend the swim meets either, she added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.