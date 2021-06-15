VIRGINIA — Logan Nordby smacked a grand slam in the first inning to get the Virginia American Legion team off on the right foot in a 13-3 victory in six innings Monday night over Cook County.
Post 239 also got a 3-for-4 effort from Nick Peters, which included a solo homer and two RBIs.
On the hill, Ryan Hujanen went the distance to get the win. He allowed three runs on five hits, while striking out 12 and walking one.
The Virginia hitting attack was also buoyed by Ryan Scherf with two hits (including a double) and two RBIs, Tom Nemanich with two hits and Hujanen with a hit and one RBI.
For Cook County, Jacob Dorr hit a two-RBI double, Patrick Pierre added a double and Ero Wallin and Jake Stadler each added base knocks. Wallin took the loss after going five innings and surrendering 11 runs on 10 hits. He struck out two and walked three.
Ely 11,
Eveleth-Gilbert 4
At Eveleth, Chris Chaulklin led the Ely American Legion team with three hits and four RBI in an 11-4 victory over the Golden Bears Monday night.
Ely’s Mason Davis, Erron Anderson and Zach Cheney all had two hits, while Harry Simons got the pitching win.
Ely (3-0) hosts Proctor on Thursday, while E-G (0-1) goes to Barnum.
