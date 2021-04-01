1997 Cherry baseball a family affair

Tears welled up in players’ eyes as the team bus turned from Highway 53 onto Highway 37.
A three-mile long line of vehicles filled with proud community members lined the highway to welcome home the 1997 Minnesota State Class A baseball champions.
“Everyone on that bus had tears in their eyes,” Dustin Pittman, a member of the Cherry Tigers state champion team said. “Even (coach Brian) Bailey had tears.”
Cherry High School’s run to the state title with a 3-0 win over Melrose, was a Cinderella story.
A close-knit, small-school team from a community that few people outside northeastern Minnesota knew of.
A team with only three seniors and no juniors.
A coach who strived to make practices and games fun.
And a team winning the state Class A championship in only its third year of being back in existence.
“I remember pulling into the parking lot at our field and the parents and kids that were there wearing Cherry shirts,” said Corey Kemp, the senior pitcher who threw a four-hit shutout in the state championship game. “Someone had gotten baseballs that said “Cherry State Champs,” on them. We sat in the dugout and signed baseballs for kids for hours.”
---
Team members were: Eric Goerdt, Corey Kemp, Kevin Koskela, Aaron Aimonetti, Eli Anderson, Josh Bernard, Dustin Pittman, Bryan Ellis, Brian Kemp, Mike O’Bryan, Matt Asuma, Andy Asuma, Chad Greenly, Tim Luukkonen, Ryan Aultman, Mark Goerdt, Brian Constantine. Student manager Jason Rolfe, Head Coach Brian Bailey, Assistant Coach Keith Fisher, Assistant Coach Roger Aaseng.
---
The foundation for success was laid years before the state title.
When young, wiffle ball games in Kemp’s back yard was a regular occurrence, Koskela said.
As they began to grow up, members of the team played Little League baseball on competing teams in Cherry Township and Clinton Township.
“It seems every year, the guys were battling for the Little League title or at least be in the top four,” Koskela, the senior catcher said. “I remember talking about if we ever combined those teams...”
Baseball continued to bring the players closer.
“We grew up together and would go and play pickup games,” Pittman said. “We were all like family. Everybody on that ‘97 team had a big heart and played for the team, not for themselves.”
As youths, Kemp, his brother Brian, Aaron Aimonetti, Bryan Ellis, and others, would often ride their bicycles to the Clinton Town Hall field to play.
“We played a lot of sand lot baseball on our own,” Kemp said. “We did so much of that. That’s where a lot of our talent came from. You picked up a bat and ball and went out to play. We’d get some snacks, get on our bikes and play until our parents told us to come home.”
Even then, Kemp’s desire to become a top-notch pitcher was evident.
“Corey had a tire at his house that he’d throw buckets of balls at,” Koskela said. “Every time we were there, he was throwing at it.”
---
In 1995, Cherry got back to fielding its own team after having played for some years in a cooperative with Mountain Iron-Buhl.
In 1996, Cherry was ousted from the section tournament when Hermantown came back from a 5-0 deficit to beat the Tigers and advance to state.
Coming into the 1997 season, the three seniors, Kemp, Koskela and Eric Goerdt, thought the team could achieve success.
With plenty of key players returning, many area coaches picked Cherry to win the section, according to Bailey.
The seniors had high hopes as well.
“Our expectations were pretty high because we had had some success in the first two years,” Kemp said. “But there were still some unknowns as far as the younger kids.”
Yet, all of the sophomores and freshmen were athletic and talented. And pretty much everyone was a multi-sport athlete.
“Honestly, we never really took a break,” Pittman said. “We were all three-sport athletes and we worked hard.”
As tri-captains and the only seniors, Kemp, Goerdt and Koskela, took charge.
“Corey, Kevin and I had talked a lot in the off-season,” Goerdt said. “We played other sports and talked about what we could accomplish that we hadn’t accomplished before.”
At a pre-season team meeting in the school’s French room, Kemp spoke plain English.
“Kevin and I talked and then Corey talked,” Goerdt said. “Corey pretty much laid it on the line with a lot of emotion. He made it pretty clear it was not a goal just to make it to state, but to win state. I came out of that room pretty emotional.”
Kemp wasn’t able to play football or hockey that year due to knee surgery. Goerdt helped lead the Tigers basketball team to the state tournament that year, but were ousted in the first round. Koskela played football.
The three seniors realized that baseball was the last chance to make their mark.
---
Young, but talented and dedicated, the team started off the regular season solid, but still finding its way.
“We lost a few games early in the season,” Kemp said. “There were a lot of questions about how good we could be, but once we got rolling we started to find ourselves and Bailey started to figure out what positions were the best for each player.”
Cherry arguably had two of the Iron Range’s best high school pitchers.
Goerdt, a 6-foot-5-inch right-handed flamethrower, could overpower hitters.
“I had a fastball and a change-up, and if I needed it, a curve ball,” Goerdt said. “I threw as hard as I could and tried to pitch in.”
Playing at least three games a week, the team surged to a 13-3 regular season, averaging 8.5 runs per game while allowing an average 3.8 runs per game.
Arm soreness limited Goerdt to pitch only six games during the regular season, Bailey said.
Kemp, a crafty left-hander, possessed a variety of off-speed pitches. Kemp’s earned run average for the regular season was an amazing 0.8, according to Bailey.
The combination of Goerdt’s speed and Kemp’s arsenal of off-speed pitches, kept opposing teams on their toes.
“Eric was a fireballer and he had a nice curve ball and a knuckle ball that he threw in there for fun,” Koskela said. “With Corey, you could put your glove anywhere and he’d hit it.”
Pittman and Josh Bernard also pitched during the regular season, giving Goerdt and Kemp a rest.
“We had a few ups and downs,” Goerdt said of the regular season. “Kevin was one of our captains and with Corey and myself, we had a good one-two pitching punch. Corey was one of the best pitchers on the Iron Range and had that off-speed stuff.”
---
Cherry lost to BEST (Babbitt, Embarrass, Soudan, Tower), Mesabi East and Deer River during the regular season. Some players involved in other school activities such as Future Farmers of America weren’t able to play in some of the games lost.
Without a junior on the team, Cherry’s sophomores and freshmen were a huge key to the season, said Kemp.
Pittman, Bernard, Aimonetti, and Eli Anderson came up big on defense and hitting in game after game, said Kemp. Freshmen Brian Kemp and Ellis were also big contributors.
“They were talented,” Kemp said. “They probably didn’t feel young. They probably felt like they fit in with Kevin and Eric and I because we had all been together so long. I don’t know where it was, but someone wrote an article about the bottom of the lineup and how productive they were. From one through nine, we had guys that could get on base.”
In the Subsection 27A tournament, the Tigers beat Cook 12-2 in six innings and got by Mesabi East 5-4 in a thriller. In Section 7A tournament play, Cherry blanked Chisholm 10-0 in five innings and then beat Hermantown 6-3.
Bernard led off five straight games in the playoffs with doubles, Bailey said.
Behind a Goerdt complete game three-hitter, the Tigers then blanked a loaded Hinckley-Finlayson team 3-0 for the Section 7A title at Wade Stadium in Duluth.
“Bailey called multiple suicide squeezes, Hinckley started throwing the ball around, and that’s how we got two of our runs,” Koskela said. “I remember getting interviewed on the radio afterward. I don’t know what I sounded like. I never heard the interview, but I thought I was the best public speaker in the world.”
---
A big send-off sent Cherry to play in the state tournament at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.
On the way to the state tournament, team members played cards on the bus.
It was just like during the regular season, with Bailey keeping the team loose.
“Lightly put, he made the game fun,” Goerdt said. “He was young at the time (26 years old) and practices weren’t always necessarily about mechanics, but about having fun.”
When it rained, practices in the gym turned into competitive basketball games. One day, when a golf ball was found on the baseball field during practice, Bailey and Goerdt competed to see who could hit the golf ball further, Koskela said.
“He kept us pretty loose,” Kemp said. “Before we got on the bus to go to the state tournament, he did interviews and talked about this is just another baseball game. He always kept us calm and relaxed, but if we needed a kick in the butt, he’d jack us up.”
Sure to form, talking baseball wasn’t on the top of the agenda after arriving in St. Cloud.
Instead, Bailey took the team go-karting.
Bailey, ever the competitor, got kicked off the go-kart track.
But Bailey knew his way around a baseball field better than a go-kart track.
“Bailey knows baseball inside out,” Pittman said. “He taught us a lot and I give him a lot of credit.”
Bailey says his philosophy was simple.
“I told the kids ‘let’s have fun’,” Bailey said. “You have one chance at life and one chance at sports, so you gotta’ enjoy it. If you’re not having fun, you might as well stay home.”
Coaching the 1997 team was an honor, said Bailey.
“We had such good kids that were raised properly,” he said. “They were a good group of kids from great families. These kids loved to play. I never had to get on these kids to show up on a weekend for extra work. If the seniors said ‘let’s go’, the team was there.”
---
At state, Cherry was up against much larger schools.
“We had an enrollment of 135 and we were playing schools with enrollments of 300 to 500,” Koskela said.
Some tournament attendees didn’t have a clue where the community of Cherry was located.
“Everyone was asking, ‘Where’s Cherry Minnesota’,” Pittman said. “One of the parents of the Cherry team told the opposing team, ‘That’s God’s country’.”
“There were some Class A schools that were pretty darn big,” Kemp said. “Some of those schools would have been AA or AAA today.”
But school size or recognition didn’t matter to the Tigers.
Behind Goerdt’s pitching and a strong offense, Cherry opened by beating Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 7-1.
In the semifinals later that day, Cherry took on Brooklyn Center.
Kemp had problems locating his pitches. But the offense, along with relief pitching from Goerdt, powered the Tigers to a 10-7 win.
“I did not pitch well,” Kemp said. “I got hit. It made me sick. It made me think “can I compete at this tournament as a pitcher’? On a day I struggled, Eric came in and bailed us out and we won that game.”
Meanwhile, after pitching twice that day, Goerdt’s arm was so sore that the mother of a team member had to massage it in the dugout.
After beating Brooklyn Center, Cherry suddenly realized it could win the state title, said Koskela.
“That’s where we all looked at each other and said, “a bunch of farm boys from the Range came down here and won two games’,” Koskela said.
Melrose, which averaged around 13 runs per game during the regular season, was next up the following day for the state title. The Dutchmen were prolific offensively, scoring 23 runs in the first round of the tournament, according to Goerdt.
“They had lit it up,” Kemp said. “One of the articles talked about how powerful their offense was and now we faced that beast.”
Kemp was down on himself after struggling in game two.
However, as the championship game arrived, his teammates and coach weren’t down on him.
“All the kids loaded up on the bus,” Bailey said. “I had Corey come back in the room and told him ‘there’s nobody in the world I’d rather have throwing this game than you. I just said ‘hit your spots and we’ll take care of you’.”
“Brian Bailey pulled me aside and talked about how much confidence he had in me,” Kemp said. “The faith that he and everybody had in me meant a lot to me.”
Kemp, backed by some slick fielding plays, went on to throw the shutout.
“That’s when they faced a 100 percent Corey Kemp,” Goerdt said. “Talk about a kid that was focused. You take a team that was averaging 13 runs a game and you completely shut them down down.”
A major turning point came in the first inning.
With a runner on second, Melrose drove a ball into center field toward Aimonetti. As Aimonetti momentarily bobbled the ball, Melrose sent the runner home. But Aimonetti relayed the ball to Goerdt at first and Goerdt pegged a throw to Koskela at home plate. The runner was out by three or four feet.
“It was a pivotal point in the game,” Koskela said. “That’s when we took off.”
Kemp limited Melrose to a double and three singles in the game. He finished it off with a strike three for the last out of the game.
The rest, as they say, is Cherry Tigers baseball history.
“Even getting down there and then looking into the stands, it was a sea of white (Cherry state tournament shirts),” Goerdt said. “That’s one of the things I remember is how much the town had our back.”
Cherry finished the season 21-3.
As the bus exited off Highway 53 with state championship trophy in hand, players looked out the bus windows at the vehicles filled with community members until arriving at the baseball field for a welcome home ceremony.
“When we hit that spot (on Highway 37), the cars were just piled up,” Koskela said. “That was a shock to us and the emotions just hit us. The whole community showed up and it hits you. It was so cool.”
“It’s one of the things I will never forget,” Pittman said of the season. “It’s probably the most fun I’ve ever had in my whole life and to top it off with a state championship was awesome.”
Twenty-four years later, an orange, black and white sign commemorating Cherry’s first ever state championship, remains prominent along Highway 37 near the baseball field.
Players to this day, say the state championship continues to bring pride to the community and school.
And as the players recall the season, the state title, and the overwhelming community support, the emotions of it all comes flooding back like it was yesterday.
“The sense of accomplishment was the best of my life as far as athletics,” Kemp said. “Every time I drive by that sign, I get a big smile on my face. It’s something I will always be proud of.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.