VIRGINIA — After her first trip to the plate in the second inning, Virginia softball right fielder Chesney Bernard asked head coach Bob Cohn if she should change things up on where she stands in the batter’s box.
After popping one up for an out in the second, Bernard took Cohn’s advice and stepped up further into the box. That slight change paid off for her as Bernard finished the day 3-4 at the plate with three RBIs, including the game-winning hit that capped off a 10-run fifth inning, pushing Virginia past Two Harbors on Wednesday, 13-3.
Securing their second win in a row, the Blue Devils bats have started to come alive and Cohn says his team managed to put everything together once again.
“The bats have come around. Chesney had a great game. She asked after that first at-bat what she should do and I just said to move up and then bing, bing, bing; she’s got three hits. So it was an excellent game from her and everybody else.
“The defense was super. We maybe had one error all day. The pitching was great. I’m just so happy for these kids. That’s two in a row for us and a win streak is a big confidence booster.”
Ayla Lokken got the start in the circle for the Blue Devils and issued a walk to start things. Cohn went out for a meeting with Lokken hoping to settle things down and things quickly came together for the pitcher after that.
“I just had to tell her to take it easy and relax and after that I thought she pitched an outstanding game today. That’s a big confidence booster for her.”
A throwing error from the Blue Devils eventually let the leadoff walk come in to score, but Lokken locked things down from there, striking out two in a row to end the inning.
Trailing 1-0 through three and a half, Virginia started taking the right swings at the right time, plating three in the fourth to take the lead.
Kylie Marolt reached on a leadoff single before stealing her way to second with Janie Potts at the plate. One out later, Chesney Bernard brought her home on an RBI single up the middle to tie things at one.
Chance Colbert was next to get a big hit for the Devils, hitting a single to center to bring Bernard home to make it a 2-1 game.
With runners on the corners, a wild pitch from Two Harbors pitcher Ava Fossness allowed Emily Pontinen to score from third after she reached earlier on a hit-by-pitch.
The Agates knotted things up in the top of the fifth with Isabelle Tokvam hitting a two-RBI single to left field off of Lokken. Tokvam put herself into scoring position after stealing a base, but Lokken got out of the jam to leave things tied going into the bottom of the fifth.
The home half of the inning was all Virginia as they got on the bases early and never looked back.
Lokken led things off with a single up the middle. She moved to second on a passed ball and then came all the way around to score on an Agates error that put Seppi all the way to third.
One out later, a well-hit ball to deep centerfield almost allowed Janie Potts to reach, but Two Harbors center fielder Harper Powell made the jumping catch to make the second out. Seppi tagged up on third and advanced home after the out, 5-3 Virginia.
With two outs, the Devils weren’t ready to let the Agates come back up to bat. Chesney Bernard singled up the middle to reach first and then went to second after Pontinen was walked. Another big hit from Colbert drove in two more runs with the shortstop clocking one down the left field line before it went all the way to the fence, 7-3.
Kenzie Bernard followed that up with an RBI blooper to center. Allison Fink then took a walk to put runners on first and second. Hitting around the batting order, Lokken came up for the second time in the inning and grabbed another hit, this one to center to plate one more run and put runners on the corners, 9-3.
Seppi back at the plate, a wild pitch from Fossness allowed both base runners to score for Virginia. Later in the at-bat, Seppi swung for a third strike, but the ball got away from the Agates catcher, allowing her to reach first.
The bases were then loaded up with Marolt singling to left and Potts taking a walk. Up 11-3, Chesney Bernard ended the game with the walkoff hit to left that set off the 10-run rule after five innings.
Coming away with an extra innings win the day before against International Falls, Cohn was more than pleased with his team for backing up that result with a 10-run win the day after.
“I was kind of concerned at first,” Cohn said after the game. “The kids may come in really high and we might have a let down but they sure responded. Two Harbors grabbed the lead and then we took it from them. They tied it up but what a fifth inning from these girls to take the game right there.”
Cohn said it was a big moment for his young team, saying many of his players have had to step up from a junior high or JV level this season.
“In a normal year, most of these kids would play junior high or JV right now. We’re young and inexperienced. But now they’re gaining some confidence and I think as we head down the stretch we’ll see some more good results and continue to gain that confidence.”
Virginia will be back in action today when they host Barnum. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. at Olcott Park.
Eveleth-Gilbert 12,
Duluth Marshall 0
At Duluth, Lydia Delich threw seven innings of two-hit softball on Tuesday to get the win for the Golden Bears, 12-0 over Duluth Marshall.
Delich looked dominant in the circle, earning the win with nine strikeouts and just one walk over seven innings.
At the plate, Emily Kemp was 3-5 with four RBIs to lead Eveleth-Gilbert. Alex Flannigan finished 3-5 with two runs scored and Delich was 3-5 with two RBIs. Joey Westby finished 3-4 with an RBI and two runs.
Brooke Thyen was 2-4 with two RBIs and three runs. Lauren Lautigar finished 2-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. The Golden Bears collected 17 hits as a team in the win.
Eveleth-Gilbert 11,
Duluth Denfeld 1
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears picked up another win in five innings Wednesday, downing Duluth Denfeld 11-1.
The Golden Bears put up four runs in the bottom of the first inning and then backed that up with seven more in the bottom of the third. The Hunters managed to get one back in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to stop Eveleth-Gilbert.
Taylor Morley got the win in the circle for the Golden Bears, giving up one run on three hits over five innings of work. She fanned five along the way.
At the plate, the Bears got things rolling with an RBI double from Alex Flannigan that scored two in the top of the first. In the third, the Bears bats were as hot as ever with Anna Westby blasting one for a home run to highlight the seven-run inning.
Westby led things going 3-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Emily Kemp, Flannigan, Morley, Lauren Lautigar and Joey Westby all collected hits with Flannigan and Westby adding doubles.
“The girls played well tonight,” Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Paula Dundas said. “They hit the ball well right out of the gate and put up some runs against a pretty good Denfeld team. It was a fun night.”
The Golden Bears will keep things rolling today against Section 7AA foe Proctor. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. in Eveleth.
