HIBBING — Four years without a win is a long time in any sport.
For Jeff Tardy, it seemed like forever.
“I have a five-year-old son and a 13 year-old son,” Tardy, a 26-year veteran dirt track driver from Hibbing said. “I was starting to wonder if they would ever see me win again.”
But his sons Riddick and Carson – and the entire Jeff Tardy fan club – jumped for joy Saturday night.
Tardy ended his dry spell, winning the 25-lap WISSOTA Modified feature race at Hibbing Raceway.
It was his first Hibbing Raceway feature win since June 7, 2017.
“The last four years have been off since I started working shifts in the mine, Tardy, a production truck driver at Hibbing Taconite Co. said. “It's just the time it takes to dedicate to it and we've had some carburetor issues we're just starting to figure out.”
A 15-time WISSOTA Super Stock track champion and single-season Modified champion at Hibbing and Grand Rapids Speedway, Tardy didn't realize it had been that long since tasting victory lane.
But he hopes to be back on the groove.
On Saturday, Tardy started in the third row before powering ahead of the field for the win.
“I think everybody slid up and we stayed low,” Tardy said. “It didn't take long to get up front.”
Tardy's MB Custom chassis, backed by a Tim's Automotive Machine Shop Chevrolet engine, performed perfectly.
Well almost.
Working shifts has made it tough for Tardy to be a regular competitor in Hibbing, Grand Rapids, and other area race tracks, he said.
That's limited his seat time and the time it takes to analyze and cure mechanical issues.
“We were racing four nights a week before,” Tardy said. “We had been switching the set-up the last two years and we figured out that it was the carburetor that was the problem. To get the carburetor better, you have to have your car on the track.”
Tardy, with help from his brother John and longtime racing father Loran, finally found an answer.
“I was saying even my Super Stock could take off better,” Tardy said. “We changed some parts to make it feel better. I still think we got it 85 percent right, but I don't think it's 100 percent right yet.”
Like other families, racing is a family affair for the Tardy family.
Loran Tardy was one of the area's top drivers for 36 years. A 1967 overhead cam six-cylinder Pontiac he bought to race led to the longtime family number 67.
“It's just that we've always loved racing and we're competitive people,” Loran Tardy said.
“And we're crazy, maybe,” added Jeff Tardy.
Northern State Bank of Virginia, Fred's Beds on Lake of the Woods, Mississippi Diamond Jewelers in Grand Rapids, Go Lithium Batteries in Coleraine, MB Customs, Chris Mars Design Race Shocks, Viking Bar in Bear River, Keyboard Liquor in Chisholm, and Buzz Signs & Graphics, support Tardy as sponsors.
Competition in the Modified class and in dirt track racing gets tougher each year, Tardy said.
“It's one of the most humbling sports,” Tardy said. “You can do well on one track and then all of a sudden you say, 'Where did all the traction go?' You have to realize that tracks are different and that on some nights, somebody just has something better.”
However, after a four-year drought, Tardy is back up front.
“Win,” Tardy said of his goal for the rest of the racing season. “Just to get the car ready for Labor Day and the invitationals. We finally got something figured out, we hope.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.