HIBBING — Terrance Spacek has won big invitationals before, but not like he won Friday at the Grand Rapids Speedway
The Phillips, Wis., native won a rain-shortened Super Stock title at the WISSOTA Classic even after rear-ending a lapped vehicle with two laps to go in the race.
Spacek said it was an unusual win, but it didn’t start that way.
“We started on the front row, alongside Shane Sabraski,” Spacek said. “He’s been tough all year. He’s beaten me a lot, but we were able to get the lead right away.”
The one problem --- it was raining and soon enough, it became a problem.
“I couldn’t believe they didn’t call the race,” Spacek said. “I led it all of the way to lap 18 where I got into a lapped car. I couldn’t see it that well. He blew his motor and was coming to a stop on the track.”
Spacek couldn’t see where he was on the track.
“I ended up hitting him pretty good,” Spacek said. “I messed up my car. The yellow flag flew, but they didn’t know what to do. They were asking us drivers, wanting us to give them a thumbs up or thumbs down on whether we should race or not. My car was beat up, so I gave them a thumbs down.
“I figured they would call the race seeing as there were only two laps to go.”
Spacek got his wish. Seeing as he was leading at the time of the caution, he got the win.
“It was heartbreaking at first to come all of that way, to lead all of those laps, to have that happen to you,” Spacek said. “I was out of tear offs, and it was raining. I was flipping my shield up on the straightaways to see what I could see.
“I couldn’t see anything out of my shield. It was fogging up with me breathing in my helmet and being cold outside. It was miserable to try and race.”
Spacek didn’t want Sabraski or any of the other drivers raining on his parade, so he kept driving the only way he knows how --- hard.
“Those guys are fast, too,” Spacek said. “I was going to flip my shield up and before I could do that, I was in the back of him. That was that.”
Fortunately for Spacek, the damage to his car was minimal compared to what it could have been.
“The car wasn’t too bad, especially suspension-wise,” Spacek said. “There was a lot of cosmetic body work, the bumper, but nothing too costly. We got it fixed up and ready to go for this event (the Labor Day Shootout).”
