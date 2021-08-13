Debbie Colwell has counted more laps than pretty much any dirt track driver has ever turned.
Over 39 years, Colwell has been a lap counter at four race tracks, hosted weekly radio programs, written newsletters, compiled point standings, and authored columns for major racing publications.
All because Colwell loves the racing community.
“I love racing,” Colwell, of Hibbing, said. “I’ve gotten to know so many people and so many drivers.”
For her nearly four-decades of dedication to dirt track racing, Colwell is being inducted along with five other major racing contributors into the Hibbing Raceway Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony is at intermission tonight at Hibbing Raceway.
Colwell becomes the second woman to be inducted into the 48-person Hall of Fame.
The late Jamie Johnson of Hibbing, who for years worked in the pits and at the main gate, was the first woman inducted in 2015.
Colwell isn’t often visible to fans at the tracks where she’s worked – Hibbing Raceway, Grand Rapids Speedway, Halvor Lines Speedway in Proctor, and Gondik Law Speedway in Superior.
That’s because she’s spent decades in the scorers’ booth tracking car positions and points.
However, Colwell’s contribution hasn’t gone unobserved by track officials and drivers.
“Debbie’s behind the scenes efforts often go unnoticed and unappreciated,” Mark Trenberth, an Iron Range Racing Association board member said. “She has made a positive impact on the sport, from working in the scoring booths at the various tracks to promoting the sport in newspapers and on radio programs. Her contributions to local racing through the years have been priceless.”
Colwell got started working at dirt tracks at age 17.
“I can’t even remember how I got asked to work here,” Colwell said, sitting in the Hibbing Raceway grandstand. “Gads, I started out with scoring.”
For years, Colwell was a fixture at the four tracks.
“When I worked at all four tracks it was Grand Rapids on Thursday, Friday to Superior, Saturday in Hibbing, and Sunday in Proctor,” Colwell said. “Then, on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, I’d work on points by hand.”
Colwell says she remembers doing radio interviews with female drivers, but the interviews never aired.
“They wouldn’t put it on the air because it wasn’t WISSOTA,” Colwell said. “I was doing (scoring) about 60 shows a year. I had more than a full plate back then.”
A few years ago, Colwell “retired,’ but her retirement didn’t last long.
In short order Colwell was lap counting again at Grand Rapids and Superior, which she continues to do today.
“It’s not an easy job,” Colwell said. “It’s like being a referee. I can’t lie, I’ve made drivers mad, but I never intended to do it on purpose.
In total, Colwell spent about 36 years working at Hibbing Raceway, 20 years each at Proctor and Superior, and on-and-off at Grand Rapids.
The announcers, track officials and drivers she’s worked with have made it fun and forged lifelong friendships, she said.
Colwell’s husband Ken and son Brandon have supported her through the many nights and weekends she spent at race tracks, she said.
“God bless my husband,” Colwell said. “I love racing. Racing to me is like fishing to my husband, except I make money and he doesn’t.”
----
Other 2021 Hibbing Raceway Hall of Fame inductees are:
Bill Engelstad
Engelstad, of Hibbing, has worked from the ground up in dirt track racing. Engelstad’s career started out as a pit crew member for several local drivers and advanced to the top levels of the WISSOTA sanctioning organization. Engelstad for years helped prepare the Hibbing Raceway track, served as pit steward, technical inspector, safety man, and on the Iron Range Racing Association board of directors. Engelstad became the longest-serving Iron Range Racing Association president, served on the WISSOTA board of directors and and for three years as WISSOTA president. He’s currently WISSOTA head tech advisor and still assists at Hibbing Raceway.
Jeff Hinkemeyer
Hinkemeyer raced for 34 years and for decades was a regular Hibbing Raceway competitor. Hinkemeyer in the mid-1970’s began traveling from St. Cloud to Hibbing to compete in his No. 13 race car. He won the 1981 and 1983 Hibbing Raceway late model track championships and the 1981 Labor Day Shootout. In 1981, he won 33 feature races. Over his career, Hinkemeyer recorded more than 300 feature wins and 21 track championships.
Gary Grierson
Grierson, formerly of Virginia, made his mark as a driver and in the shop. Grierson was the 1969 Rookie of the Year in the former six-cylinder division, a Hibbing Raceway Super Stock rookie of the Year and four-time track champion. In a Super Stock, he won the first-ever Labor Day Shootout in 1979 and was ahead of his time in running a small block Chevrolet engine when everyone else was using big blocks. Grierson was an Iron Range Racing Association member in its first years, served on the board and was board secretary.
Pete Wohlers
Wohlers, who grew up in Kelly Lake, was a winner in three racing divisions over his distinguished career. Wohlers’ first race car was a 1977 Chrysler Newport. He won 27 feature races and three track championships in the Hobby stock division, 47 Super Stock features and four track championships, the 1990 and 1991 WISSOTA National Super Stock points championship, and the 2000 Labor Day Shootout Late Model title and Harvey Hanson Memorial Race in Hibbing. Wohlers went on to compete two years in the ASA asphalt series.
Harry Hanson
Hanson, of Eveleth, in 1972 started his racing career in a six-cylinder Ford Falcon and has been flying ever since. Hanson has more than 350 feature wins, 40 track championships, four Labor Day Shootout titles, and scored a huge win in the 2000 WISSOTA 100 at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis. Hanson also served on the Iron Range Racing Association board of directors. In his 49th year of racing, Hanson continues to race sprint cars and a late model.
