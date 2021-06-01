HIBBING — After having the initial attempt to kick off 2021 postponed do to showers near race time, Hibbing Raceway was successful on the second try. With three of the regular classes off for the evening in an effort to work with other area race tracks, fans were treated to some new classes to fill out the program. Winged 360 Sprint Cars made their return while Mini Mods made their debut.
In the WISSOTA Late Models, Kyle Peterlin charged forward from the outside of the second row to overtake front row starters Derek Vesel and Jeff Provinzino. Peterlin went on to score his first win of the 2021 season. He was followed to the stripe by a late moving Deven Vanhouse with Vesel holding the final podium spot.
The 360 Winged Sprint cars made a rare appearance at Hibbing Raceway and the driver fresh off a win in Grand Rapids backed up the strong start to his year with another one at Hibbing. Lance Solem took off from the outside of the front row at the drop of the green flag and never looked back as he beat fellow front row starter Jake Barsness to the checkered flag with Ryan Johnson rounding out the top 3.
The WISSOTA Pure Stocks featured the farthest charge from the back of any race winner. Tim Carlson and Stephen Erickson paced the field and Carlson had his share of the lead but in the end, the driver that has dominated the class in the last couple seasons found his way to the front. Chad Finckbone slipped past Carlson from the 12th starting position to pick up his second win of the week after also winning in Grand Rapids. Carlson finished in the runner up spot with Michael Roth behind in third.
Travis Olafson and Dominic Proinvinzino brought the 18 car WISSOTA Hornet feature field up to speed and Olafson looked like he had his eyes on the prize in the early going as he hoped to win his first career race in Hibbing. 6th starting Tyler Schramm had other ideas however as he moved in to take over. Schramm pick up the win after collecting wins last year as well.
The Mini Mods made their first ever visit to Hibbing Raceway and they came from near and far to compete. Over half the field was from Southern Minnesota, Southern Wisconsin, and Iowa. One of those distant travelers made his long trip pay off with a victory. Dan Kline of Ankeny, IA. Topped Nathan Kilwine of Glenville and relative local driver Justin Besch of International Falls.
All six regular classes will be on action on Saturday, June 5th. Prior to the racing action, race fans are encouraged to join the drivers on the front stretch for autographs, photos, and whatever other goodies drivers may decide to bring. For more information, visit www.hibbingraceway.com or call (218) 262-2324
