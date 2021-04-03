Kyle Peterlin is racing with a heavy right foot this summer.
That's nothing new.
But he'll also be racing with a heavy heart.
One of Peterlin's biggest supporters, grandmother Carol Peterlin, passed away this winter.
Carol Peterlin was a longtime race fan. She and husband Gabe always sat in the same seats at Hibbing Raceway, cheering on grandson Kyle.
For decades, they were strong supporters of racing across the northland.
Carol clapped, cheered, and waved on her grandson from grandstands.
“She was very animated,” Kyle Peterlin said. “She would tell me me that if I was in the mix, she would close her eyes. Both my grandma and grandpa supported me from day one.”
Peterlin, of Hibbing, enters his 21st year of dirt track racing and 15th year in a WISSOTA Late Model. Over that time, he's won four Hibbing Raceway Late Model track championships.
However, the passing of grandmother Carol is a big loss, Peterlin said.
“She'd been battling dementia and other things for a while,” Peterlin said. “It was a stinker. It was during COVID, so we couldn't have a funeral.”
Still, this season brings new life for Peterlin.
Peterlin and his wife Susan in April 2020 had their first child, Leon.
Fatherhood means a renewed focus on family for Peterlin.
“It's definitely a different chapter in my life,” Peterlin said. “You can't think about yourself anymore. I like racing, but with racing it's tough to find a full weekend off and go camping or do something different.”
Yet, Peterlin, who won the Hibbing Raceway season opener last summer, is ready do some racing.
Peterlin just finished freshening up his 2019 Rocket XR1 Late Model. It will be powered by a Chevrolet engine built by his uncle Kevin Celley of Biwabik.
The three-year-old car has worked well, Peterlin said.
But Peterlin and his father Larry, are making some changes.
“It's been good on specific types of tracks, but hasn't always been fast on every type of track,” Peterlin said. “So, we're playing with some different weight percentages.”
The bright orange, blue, and black car will carry sponsorship of Town & Country Garages of Hermantown, Shocks by Hammer of Huron, S.D., and Snap Vinyl of Hibbing.
It also carries something else very special.
On a lower quarter panel, Peterlin carries the lettering, “Grandma and Grandpa Peterlin.”
“I've had them both on all my race cars and I still have them there,” Peterlin said. “They were definitely at the vast majority of the races. Both of them always advised me to be yourself and be you.”
Peterlin plans to open his racing season in mid-April at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis. He'll also compete at Hibbing Raceway, Proctor Speedway, and Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, Wis.
However, Peterlin says he's not out for track championships or points.
“I don't want it to feel like a job like it can be when you're chasing points,” Peterlin said. “I'm going to go to some of the big races, but I'd rather go for race wins than point chasing.”
Peterlin also plans on some weekends going places with family rather than race.
“I came into last year just having had a child,” Peterlin said. “He slept most of the time, but now he's starting to become aware of things. Having been in racing 20 years, there's other things I'd like to do too.”
Another winning move that grandma Carol would have also cheered on.
Hibbing Raceway news
A Hibbing Raceway stock car show is noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 1, at Sawmill Saloon in Virginia. Food and drink specials will be available throughout the day at Sawmill.
