EVELETH — As Rick Niemi loaded up his stock car for opening night at Hibbing Raceway, he had a special person on his mind.
His late father Matt.
“That would have been my dad's 69th birthday, but he passed away five years ago,” Niemi of rural Eveleth said. “Obviously, I knew going in that I wanted to win more than anything. I told my wife (Elizabeth) and she said, 'Don't put that kind of pressure on yourself'. But I never wanted to win a race more in my life.”
Niemi, in his second year of driving a SSR Racing chassis Late Model, arrived at the race track and went to the pit building to draw for starting position, his first outing of the season.
Out of 100 potential numbers, Niemi drew a good one.
“I drew the number one,” Niemi said. “That never happens, ever.”
Niemi won his heat race and started the feature race on the pole.
“It was super cold and they hurried the show along,” Niemi said. “About halfway through the feature, it started drizzling. I went through every tear-off I had on my helmet and was down to the last one when a caution came out. After the re-start, Travis Budisalovich was in second and put his nose in there. I just pushed my foot to the floor on the straightaways and somehow pulled it off.”
For Niemi, family, and fans, it was a long-awaited, hugely popular win.
“There were people on the roof of my trailer after the race,” Niemi said. “I was shaking and couldn't even get up on the roof. I was answering text messages that were coming constantly.”
It was Niemi's first Late Model feature win and first since a Modified feature win in 2016.
It came in a chassis built by Jake Hartung, of SSR Race Cars LLC, in Spring Valley, Wis.
“In 2016, my dad helped me out in getting a brand new 2016 SSR Modified,” Niemi, a United Steelworkers Local 1938 safety representative said. “I took the 2019 season off. At the time, we had a two-year-old daughter and fresh twin boys. Life was busy, so we decided to take the season off and see what happened.”
What happened was that in 2020, while sprint car racing that season, Niemi sent a text to Hartung.
“I missed running at Hibbing on a weekly basis on Saturday nights,” Niemi said. “I texted him saying he should get into building Late Models. It was more of a joke than anything. But it turned out he was in the middle of building one, so I got the second one that was built. Ryan Mikkelson of Alexandria got the first.”
Powered by a Robert Yates CT 525 crate engine, Niemi has so far been a model of consistency.
In addition to the feature win, he has two fourth place finishes and a tenth at Hibbing along with a second place at Grand Rapids Speedway.
He's currently third in season points at Hibbing Raceway.
“Obviously, it's not one of the big-name brand late models,” Niemi said. “But it's caught a lot of people by surprise. It's been turning a lot of heads and a lot of people have been peeking and asking questions.”
With fine tuning suggestions from Hartung, Mikkelson, and help from his pit crew of Jon Niemi, Brian Stefanich, Lance Minko, Sam Stanisch, and Ben Haines, Niemi said the car continues to get better.
“We've been working with SSR and talking with Mikkelson,” Niemi said. “It's been making progress and we've been making it faster.”
Also backing Niemi up are sponsors Mitch McDonald of Pour Boys Racing, Iron Range Customs, Vermilion Property Services, A-1 Services, Neighbor's BBQ Co., Eggy's Red Garter, Lenci Enterprises, Extreme Signs, Maurice's Sausage Shak and SSR Race Cars.
Veteran driver Harry Hanson of Eveleth has for years been his mentor, Niemi said
McDonald, a co-worker at Minntac Mine, has supported Niemi for years.
“No junk,” is his motto, Niemi said of McDonald. “He's helped me out a ton and if I need to buy parts, he helps me buy the nicer parts.”
Niemi comes from one of area dirt track racing's most well-known families.
His father was a huge race fan who enjoyed hanging out at Hibbing Raceway even as his health declined. Niemi's uncle Bruce is a member of the Hibbing Raceway Hall of Fame. Cousins Keith Niemi and Jayme Lautigar round out family members who all carry the No. 54 on the side of their cars.
As for this season, Niemi would like nothing better than to again experience the same exhilaration he felt after winning on his late father's birthday.
“I'd like to win another feature,” Niemi said. “That first one felt pretty good.”
