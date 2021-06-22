HIBBING — With the summer and racing season now in full swing, Hibbing Raceway hosted its third consecutive event that featured all six regular divisions of racing.
The winners on the evening qualified for the 2021 Race of Champions.
Harry Hanson of Eveleth made his return the WISSOTA Late Model class after a couple years primarily running a sprint car and on Saturday.
He made that decision pay off as he outdueled Jeff Provinzino and Derek Vesel.
The race was held up for nearly 15 minutes due to visibility challenges from the setting sun, and Hanson showed he had no problem seeing the checkered flag at the end.
With special events going on at other area race tracks, Bob Broking of Grand Rapids topped a six-car WISSOTA Modified main event.
Broking took the lead at the start and held a slight advantage over Danny Vang for the entirety of the non-stop race.
Kevin Burdick has held a stranglehold on the WISSOTA Super Stock class at Hibbing in recent years and had won all features at the track in 2021 — until Saturday.
Burdick finally met his match in the form of Darren Meierotto of Ashland, Wis.
Former Labor Day Shootout Champion Meierotto outdueled Burdick and fellow front-row starter Willie Johnson to punch his ticket to the Race of Champions in Fergus Falls.
In the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, Tyler Kintner of Hibbing continued his recent surge as he charged forward from the fourth row to challenge first time visitor Ashton Shulte.
Over the first half of the race, it appeared Shulte may be on his way to the Race of Champions, but Kintner closed in and applied pressure over the second half of the race before slipping past and edging away for his third consecutive win.
In the WISSOTA Pure Stocks, Chad Fickbone of Grand Rapids reclaimed his spot on top as he raced to the victory from the second row.
Finckbone edged away from Austin Carlson and Margo Butcher, who were hungry for their first wins of the year.In the finale.
The WISSOTA Hornets feature came down to the last lap.
Michael Egan jumped to the point in hopes of repeating his feat from the previous week, and he led Chaston Finckbone of Grand Rapids for the entirety of the race until the final lap where Fickbone slipped past for the win.
Racing in Hibbing continues on Saturday, with all six regular divisions once again in competition.
The event will be sponsored by Iron Mining Association of Minnesota and kid’s power wheel races will take place at intermission.
For more information, visit www.hibbingraceway.com or call (218) 262-2324
WISSOTA Late Models:
Feature- Harry Hanson, Jeff Provinzino, Deven Vanhouse, Kyle Peterlin, Keith Niemi, Terry Lillo, Mark Heinle, George Ledin Jr, Steve Reini, Roger Paolo, Derek Vesel, Jay Kintner
WISSOTA Modifieds:
Feature- Bob Broking, Danny Vang, Johnny Broking, Cory Sersha, Duane Dale, Dan Kinglsey
WISSOTA Super Stocks:
Feature- Darin Meierotto, Kevin Burdick, Willie Johnson, Butch Butcher, Dalton Carlson, Doug Koski, Tristan Labarge, Tim Carlson, Robbie Lore, Jim Campbell, Kevin Salin, Mikey Vajdl, Brian Vajdl, Jamie Reberg, Jeff Mcfarland, Don Smith
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds:
Feature- Tyler Kintner, Chad Vanduker, Justin Jones, Mervin Castle III, Ashton Shulte, Michael Blevins, Jeff Forseen, Austin McClellan, Frank Paolo, Jeremy Theisen, Dylan Miller, Andrew Inman, Justin Feltus, Matt Sorenson, Jerry Vesel, Travis Tupa
WISSOTA Pure Stocks:
Feature- Chad Finckbone, Austin Carlson, Margo Butcher, Cody Herrick, Mikey Blevins, Jake Smith, Nick Cimmermancic, Scott Smith, Alyssa Reini, Sammy Blevins, Nick Shumansky
WISSOTA Hornets:
Feature- Chaston Fickbone, Eathan Newman, Michael Egan, Dominic Provinzino, Ashley Reini, Addison Labarge, Brant Gruba
