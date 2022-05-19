Dean Mattila had his fill of WISSOTA Super Stock racing after three years.
“They pound and beat on each other so much,” Mattila, of Iron said. “That's the exact reason I moved up.”
Mattila this season returns to Hibbing Raceway in a different division of dirt track racing behind the wheel of a 604 cubic inch Chevrolet Camaro Late Model.
Mattila bought the used MasterSbilt race car in Kansas.
As a rookie, Mattila plans to ease himself into the high-powered Late Model division.
“We will start here (in Hibbing) and at the end of the year go other places,” Mattila said. “We're just out to have fun.”
The 2022 northland dirt track racing season is just around the corner.
Hibbing Raceway opens the regular season at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Several years ago, there were concerns about the future of the high-speed, high-cost Late Model division.
But with a handful of new Late Model competitors in the region this year, the Late Model class at Hibbing Raceway could be around 20 each week, Mike Olson, Hibbing Raceway president said.
“I'm expecting a full field this year,” Olson said. “We always get three or four from out of town and now with the Canadian border open we should get a few of those. I'd like to see 20 a night.”
Late Model has always been a strong class at Hibbing, Olson said.
“Hibbing has always been a good late model track,” Olson said. “Since I was a kid, there were always some big names like Bob Gherardi and Roger Carlson.”
Derek Vesel, the 2021 Hibbing Raceway Late Model track champion, said he expects a full field of Late Models at Hibbing each week.
“We thought a few years ago it was kind of a dying class, Vesel, of Hibbing said. “It's the most expensive class to get into. But it seems to be making a comeback. It's kind of good to get a bunch of young guys to keep it going.”
New Late Model drivers such as Dave Flynn of Superior, Kevin Burdick of Proctor, Danny Vang of Deerwood, and Mattila, will be among new competitors, Vesel said.
Other new Late Model drivers who could race at Hibbing include Eric Lillo of Proctor and Ronnie Malecki of Superior.
Mattila, an ironworker, got hooked on racing as a youth, watching the Vesel family.
“My dad used to take me every Saturday night,” Mattila said. “We would root for Steve Vesel and then for Derek Vesel for many years after that.”
Mattila is sponsored by Crossroads Convenience store, Two River Transport LLC, and J.J. Lumber, LBL.
A brake locked up during Mattila's first test on the track.
But he's keeping a positive outlook on his rookie Late Model season.
“It seems easier to drive than a Super Stock,” Mattila said. “I just want to have fun.”
Grandstand ticket prices at Hibbing Raceway remain the same this season as last year: 12 and under free; students, veterans and seniors $12; adults $15.
Hibbing Raceway made a concerted effort to keep admission affordable for fans, Olson said.
“We did that because the price of everything else is going up for people,” he said.
