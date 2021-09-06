HIBBING — Heading into the Labor Day Shootout, Jay Kintner wasn’t feeling too good about his car.
He had good reason.
On Saturday, Kintner finished 14th in the Late Model feature, and things didn’t look good for Sunday’s second show.
But something happened along the way as Kintner and his crew team made some minor adjustments, and low-and-behold, the Hibbing native won his first Labor Day title in 14 years at the 44th annual event held at the Hibbing Raceway.
Kintner is no stranger to winning. He won Super Stock titles in 1996 and 1997, then he He won Late Model championships in 2006 and 2007.
Those droughts were broken in 10 years. This one, unfortunately, took a little longer, but it was worth the wait.
“When you get old, that’s the way it goes,” Kintner said with a laugh. “I was confident because it’s been an up-and-down, rollercoaster-type-of year. We had good nights, but we had bad nights, too. We had a lot of bad luck.
“As a racer, I’m my worst critic. When something goes wrong, I usually blame myself. There’s always things you have a chance to do, but miracles do happen.”
After Saturday’s performance, Kintner said his entire staff sat down and tried to work things out.
“We regrouped and talked as a team,” Kintner said. “We came up with a plan. We made a couple adjustments. It wasn’t that big of a deal, but the car turned around. I knew we were close by how the car felt.”
The car may have felt better, but Kintner also drew the pole for the feature race.
That, in itself, is what gave him a chance to win.
“When you start up there, the only way to go is backward,” Kintner said. “You keep you nose down and keep grinding. As you get up into the ranks in classes, it gets tougher. It wasn’t easy in Super Stocks, but guys do this for a living.
“It’s rewarding that you can go out there, have the planets aline and do good. Everything worked out. It was a great win for us.”
Kintner said he can’t do it alone.
His wife and daughter have sacrificed a lot to allow him to race. His car owner Rich Auel, his brother Mark, and his pit crew of Paul Niska, Travis Beel, Mike Olsonand Jacob Petrich have made this all possible.
“It’s unbelievable for a bunch of home-grown guys to be able achieve something like this,” Kintner said. “It’s a good feeling for so many people. They give up a lot for me to race.
“I have to thank my family and my brothers. I don’t know if this has sunk in yet, and I don’t know if it ever will.”
Super Stocks
Shane Sabraski has Super Stock titles in 2019 and two in 2017. He has one in 2015 in a B-Mod.
The Rice native can now add a fourth title to his list as he captured the Super Stock title Sunday.
Sabraski edged out Kevin Burdick for the title.
“It’s cool,” Sabraski said. “We have a tight National points battle going, so it’s helpful to pick that up tonight. That got us a little closer to him. It was a good night, all-in-all.”
Sabraski likes the competition between himself and Burdick, but there’s other good drivers as well.
“We have a good time racing each,” Sabraski said. “We went head-to-head here over the weekend. A lot of times, over in Superior, it’s him and I battling it out. There’s others, too, like Flynn, he’s always there.
“It’s all good and fun.”
Sabraski and Burdick were battling it out from the beginning of the race, but there were at least nine or 10 cautions that stopped the race in its tracks.
That didn’t seem to bother Sabraski, but he did lose his spot on the track.
“I thought the line to be was on the high side,” Sabraski said. “On all of the cautions, Kevin was able to pick that top away from me. I didn’t think I was going to be able to get up there, but the bottom was cleaned off.
“I don’t know if the top got dirty or not, but it slowed him up a little bit, and I was able to sneak by him.
“It’s great. It’s a lot of fun coming up here, with all of the fans and all of the camping that’s out there. It’s cool to win a big race in front of all those people.
Late Models (Saturday)
Darrell Nelson is a veteran of the WISSOTA dirt-track circuit, and he is certainly no stranger to winning Labor Day Shootout titles.
Nelson, who is from Duluth, won A-Mod titles in 1997 and 2014, along with two Late Model titles in 2002 and 2004.
Nelson picked up his fifth Labor Day title, winning the Late Model championship on Saturday.
“It’s always awesome to come out here and pull a win out,” Nelson said. “We’re running that Challenge Series deal, so that took a little pressure off of Sunday. It’s been a long summer, but we’ve been consistent.
“It was awesome to start up front, draw a good number, then pull it off.”
Even after all of his years on the track, Nelson said he still gets the jitters before every race.
“It doesn't matter, you still get nerves,” Nelson said. “The day you lose the bugs and the jitters, it’s time to give it up. It was nerve racking because we had a lot of restarts. All it takes is for one guy to get under you, then you spin a tire.
“We were fortunate and thankful for the win.
Nelson also knows that the Hibbing racers know the track well.
“These guys run up here all of the time,” Nelson said. “They know what the track does. I was waiting for him (Travis Peterlin) to find a lane, and I was searching around. I was fortunate enough to cover my tracks and finish it off.
“It was nerve racking, but I was glad it worked out for us.”
Midwest Modifieds
Tyler Vernon of Ashland picked up his first Labor Day Shootout title by winning the B-Mod title Sunday.
“We’re all really excited,” Vernon said. “A lot of work went into this. We built a new car this past winter. We started out slow, but we’re getting faster and faster. We’re clicking at the right time here.”
With a brand-new car, there’s always bugs to fix, but he and his crew are getting the help they need from the builders of the car.
“We were calling the Dunbars,” Vernon said. “It’s only the third car they’ve built so it’s a lot of testing and calling on the phone. We keep trying stuff.”
Vernon started out front and never let up on the pedal, but some cautions almost rained on his parade.
“I started in the front, and I was quite a ways ahead, but cautions kept coming out,” Vernon said. “Somebody got alongside me, but I got lucky one time. It takes a little bit of luck, a lot of luck, and skill.
“You have to try and get back into the groove. Once you find a groove, it’s not easy but it’s easier. Cautions are tough because you have to try and get back into that groove. I wanted to hit my marks, try not to think of anything else. I tried to make sure I had a good last lap.’
