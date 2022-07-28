HIBBING — At Hibbing High School, Zach Rusich was a multisport athlete, competing in cross country, basketball and track.
When all of that came to an end, Rusich needed something to do, so he went off on a different tangent — WISSOTA racing.
Working with his father, Rich, the Rusich’s purchased two Hornets to form a father-son combination at the track.
So far, so good, according to the younger Rusich, but it’s a lot different than participating in high-school sports.
“With all things being equal, racing feels a lot like cross country and track, but without the pain,” Rusich said. “It’s definitely fun, but it’s unique and a lot less stressful than high-school events.
“There’s still some pressure, but it seems to be more fun. You’re more open to trying new things and trying different stuff. You’re also around new people, a different group than high school.”
Even with all of his experience in athletics, racing was an eye-opener for Rusich.
“I’m still getting acclimated to it,” Rusich said. “It’s a steep learning curve. Anybody can get into a car, drive it and be OK as long as the car is OK. If you want to win, it takes practice. You have to be good.
“These guys, they have years and years of experience. They’re amazing drivers.”
The decision to get into racing began last season.
“My dad and I both liked racing, and in a couple of years, I was heading off to college,” Rusich said. “I wasn’t going to be around much, and we wanted to spend some time together.
“We wanted to have some fun with it. We bought the car and got things going with the help of Josh Clark.”
The younger Rusich only drove the car three times last year, once in Hibbing and twice in Grand Rapids. His father drove it at the Labor Day Shootout.
His first experience in the car was scary.
“The first time, I was all over the place, up-and-down,” Rusich said. “No one wanted to pass me because I’d hit them. It took some time to know how to drive in a lane. I didn’t realize that there’s lanes on a track.
“I’m not the best, but I’m figuring it out slowly.”
After that first season, one car turned into two.
“We kept going and going, and building and building,” Rusich said. “We were going to be around each other a lot more, having more father-son bonding time. It’s something we do for fun.”
Rusich is still getting that feeling of being competitive, but it’s a lot easier on his body than running was.
“The physicality is different,” Rusich said. “I’m not worried about hurting myself as much as I am breaking the car. It’s not in the front of your mind, even though it’s more dangerous than the other sports I played.”
Working on the car is something that caught Rusich by surprise.
“It’s more time consuming than I thought it would be, but it’s worth it on the nights you race,” he said. “You can spend hours fixing it, but it’s not the end of the world. It’s fun to be out there. It’s something competitive I can do post high school.
“It’s worth it.”
