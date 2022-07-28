rusich

Zach Rusich of Hibbing is in his first full season as a Hornet driver at the Hibbing Raceway.

 Gary Giombetti

HIBBING — At Hibbing High School, Zach Rusich was a multisport athlete, competing in cross country, basketball and track.

When all of that came to an end, Rusich needed something to do, so he went off on a different tangent — WISSOTA racing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments