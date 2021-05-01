Like other dirt track race fans, Taylor Roggenbuck can hardly wait for the 2021 season to start.
“I'm looking forward to just get out,” Roggenbuck, of Buhl, said. “At the race track, you feel like no one is staring at you. It feels like life is normal at the races.”
After an abbreviated 2020 season, Northland dirt track racing is set to this year begin on time.
Fans and drivers got a sneak-preview of a half dozen race cars and talked with drivers Saturday afternoon at a Sawmill Saloon stock car show in Virginia.
Roggenbuck, who attended with her two-year old son Arthur, said her youngster loves the sport.
“For me, it's about my son,” Roggenbuck said. “He gets super excited. He falls asleep sometimes, but then he wakes up all excited.”
Drivers are equally pumped about the season.
“We didn't race much last year,” Steve Stavenger, a Modified driver from Gilbert said. “We got out about five times. Hopefully, we'll get some people to come back to the track and get some money in the bank so we can put some money back into the track and keep the sport going.”
Stavenger said he can't wait to get his Ford-powered Taylor Chassis back on the track.
“There's not a lot of Fords around,” Stavenger said. “I kind of like it. It's got a lot of top-end torque.”
Mervin Castle of Grand Rapids showed his No. 10 TRC Chassis B-Mod.
“It will be nice to see fans back,” Castle said. “I went to Cedar Lake already, made the feature and a right front shock broke. Other than that, it went well.”
After some racers were laid off from work last summer, Hibbing Raceway officials expect several classes of cars to field more competitors this year.
One of the new rookie drivers is Gary Kjellgren of Littlefork. Kjellgren hauled his Chevrolet Cobalt Hornet an hour-and-a-half to Saturday's show.
“I just wanted to come,” Kjellgren said of the show. “It's the start of racing season and I figured there would be a lot of modifieds here, but not a lot of Hornets, so I brought mine so people could come out and look at a cheaper class.”
The high-powered classes of cars will also have some newcomers, Mark Trenberth, Hibbing Raceway board member said.
With the return of Harry Hanson of Eveleth and newcomers like Jayme Lautigar of Gilbert, the Late Model division is expected to include about 20 cars, Trenberth said. “The late model numbers look like they're going to be very good,” Trenberth said. “It's not going to be out of the ordinary to have a full field.”
The Hornet class will also be buzzing, he said.
“I know a couple of new people who are getting into Hornets,” Trenberth. “And a few have moved up in the field, so that will help sustain the sport.”
The same holds true for the Super Stock class, he said.
“Super Stocks have rebounded, so that's a good thing,” Trenberth said. “I would say the numbers seem to be going up in the last few years.”
Hibbing Raceway holds a practice session from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 15. An Enduro is at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 16.
Opening night for the regular racing season gets the green flag at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, May 22.
“I know a lot of our faithful fans are geared up for it,” Trenberth said. “As far as a family going out and spending a night at the races, it's one of the cheapest nights of entertainment you can find. A night at the races is one of the most affordable things you can do.”
For fans like Roggenbuck, being at the race track is even more than watching racing.
“I just like going, being social and having a good time on a Saturday night,” Roggenbuck said.
