HIBBING — Before the weekend, Skeeter Estey and Pat Doar were tied for most Labor Day Shootout victories.
Doar racked up eight Late Model titles and one Super Stock title. Estey had won all nine of his championships in the Midwest Modifieds.
Now, there is one undisputed king of the Labor Day Shootout — Estey.
Estey picked up his 10th and 11th Labor Day titles winning both nights in a new car — an A-Mod — at the 44th annual event held Saturday and Sunday at the Hibbing Raceway.
Estey has B-Mod titles in 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017 (twice), 21018 (twice), 2019 and 2020.
This year, he was driving a brand-new A-Mod, which was put together by Mark Roine of Hibbing. It was his first season in a Modified.
“It’s quite a bit different, plus, we have a home-built car,” Estey said. “Mark Roine builds it, so it’s a one-off deal. We don’t have a book to go off of. There's been a lot of trial-and-error this year.
“It’s nice to not have the same stuff as everybody else. When you can do it like that it makes it more special to win something like this.”
With a new car, Estey said there’s a lot of learning.
“It’s a one-off car, so we had a lot of work to do throughout the whole season on the car,” he said. “We got it to where it needs to be right now.”
On Saturday, Estey said he got a good draw, starting in the front row. He took advantage of it.
“I was a little nervous before the race, but once I put the helmet on and got strapped in the car, I know I have to do what I can,” Estey said. “It went smooth for the most part. We led the whole way.
“The car was good. A couple of times we had some pressure from behind, but I knew if I hit my marks and ran my own race, it would be good.”
On Sunday, Estey fell behind Jody Bellefeuille, but he was able to make up some ground and passed him.
“He got a jump on me, and he was fast out there,” Estey said. “He was out there a ways, but he didn’t go all of the way to the top. I let her hang out on the top, and I barely had enough room to get around him.
“It was either go for it or… First or last, that’s what I was thinking at that point.”
The win also kept the tradition of Estey Racing alive. His father, Kelly, has five A-Mod Labor Day Shootout titles.
“I could have never imagined doing it in the A-Mod,” Estey said. “We won this race a lot of times in the B-Mod, so to do it in the big car was fun, for sure. I’m lucky to be able to drive this thing. It was so good tonight. It made my job a lot easier, that’s for sure.
“To win races like that with all of these big guys here was an accomplishment.,”
Pure Stocks
The Chad Finckbone bounty was paid out, but it didn’t go to any of his competitors.
Finckbone, who is from Grand Rapids, reaped the benefits of that when he captured the Pure Stock title at the Labor Day Shootout
Sunday.
In Hibbing alone, Finckbone won 11 regular-season features out of 12 attempts. Make it 12-out-13 with this title, and the bounty went to him.
“It’s amazing,” Finckbone said. “It’s been an unreal year. It’s been a wild ride. It’s been fun.”
He won it by doing what Chad Finckbone has done all season.
“You’re out there to race, and you’re doing your thing,” Finckbone said. “I show up every night open minded and to put my best foot forward every night. It’s picking my laps off, and trying to make them better. I wanted to get a better line and pick off my marks. I wanted to be smooth.”
What made it more special is the fact that Finckbone, who is only 42-years-old, is retiring from the racing circuit, and he’s passing his No. 40 car on to his son, Chaston.
“I’m going to pass the torch to my son,” Finckbone said. “I retired once before for nine years, but my son and dad talked me back into it. That’s why we built this car because my son was going to be in it.
“It was bittersweet. This is my last time running, but I’m glad that he’s running it. I’m leaving on a high note.”
Hornets
When Chaston Finckbone crossed the finish line in the Hornets, he knew he placed third, so he drove his car into the pits, got on his pit bike and starting doing every-day, normal-kid-like stuff.
What he didn’t know is that the first-place driver, then the second-place driver were going to be disqualified for illegal tailpipes.
When all of the confusion was sorted through, Chaston found himself with the checkered flag as top dog in the Hornets.
“I was riding around on my pit bike with my buddy and all of a sudden, I came back and my dad said, ‘There was some confusion about the leader guy, and he DQ’d,’” Chaston said. “Somebody came back and told us that the second-place guy got DQ’d.
“It’s crazy.
“It’s amazing. It’s not the way I wanted to win a Labor Day Shootout but this has been my dream since I was a little kid. I’ve watched people since I was tiny win it.
“I thought it was one of the coolest races that I could win. It’s an accomplishment.”
Chaston started five or six rows back, then he moved into third. He had a little accident along the way, but he overcame that to hold onto his spot.
“I was patient and waiting for people to make mistakes,” Chaston said. “I took advantage of it. I got into a little incident. I got hit and spun out, but I got my spot back. I was battling for the lead, but I was still in third.
“The guy that was in second got sent to the back. What do you do?”
When the controversy was over, he had his title in his last season in a Hornet. He will ride his father’s Pure Stock beginning next season.
“I can’t believe I did it, but I have to thank my dad and my grandpa,” Chaston said. “They’re amazing people. They help me with everything that I do. They’re my coaches. I’m just glad I ended my Hornet career with a win.
“ It’s a good car, and my dad is a good driver. It’s a good combination.”
