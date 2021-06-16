HIBBING — Heading into the third week of racing at Hibbing, many familiar faces and names had found themselves in victory lane but on Saturday, multiple newcomers found themselves celebrating at the end of the evening.
In all 2 first-time winners graced with two others seeing victory lane for the first time in a while.
In the WISSOTA Late Models, George Ledin of Britt made his front row starting spot pay off as he bested the 11-car field.
The win was the veteran’s first in several years in the class.
In the WISSOTA Modifieds, Jeffery Wood of Chisholm followed suit.
Wood outdueled Skeeter Estey at the front of the field for his second career feature win of his young career after scoring his first a year prior.
The theme of new winners did not carry over to the WISSOTA Super Stocks or Midwest Modifeds.
Kevin Burdick of Proctor continued what may be his most dominant season to date by winning for the third-straight week in the Super Stocks.
Tyler Kintner of Hibbing is no stranger to victory lane, and he scored his second-straight in the Midwest Modifeds
The two first-time winners came in the WISSOTA Hornets and WISSOTA Pure Stocks.
Two Hibbingites found themselves up front at the checkered flag for the first time at their home track.
Teenage racer Sammy Blevins never looked back from his front-row starting spot as he topped the Pure Stock class his father previously dominated. Michael Egan closed out the evening celebrating in victory lane after racing forward from a third row starting spot to overtake week-one winner Travis Olafson.
The Hornets closed out the evening with another excited first time winner.
After leading some of the race the week prior, Michael Egan got a taste of being out front and this time, it was at the checkered flag.
After Dominic Provinzino and week one winner Travis Olafson took turns leading, Egan took command and went on to lead the final five circuits for the first win of his career.
Racing continues on Saturday, June 19, with all six regular classes in action.
Winners of the week’s features will qualify for the Race of Champions at the WISSOTA 100 weekend.
For more information, visit www.hibbingraceway.com or call (218) 262-2222. More content can also be found by following Hibbing Raceway on Facebook.
WISSOTA Late Models:
Feature- George Ledin Jr, Jeff Provinzino, Jay Kintner, Kyle Peterlin, Harry Hanson, Derek Vesel, Jeffery Massingill, Keith Niemi, Terry Lillo, Roger Paolo, Steve Reini.
WISSOTA Modifieds:
Feature- Jeffery Wood, Skeeter Estey, Danny Vang, Bill Kendall III, Jeff Tardy, Cory Sersha, Duane Dale, Ryan Jensen, Mike Klippenstein.
WISSOTA Super Stocks:
Feature-Kevin Burdick, Kevin Salin, Dalton Carlson, Scott Lawrence, Don Smith, Tristan Labarge, Darin Meierotto, Brian Vajdl, Jim Campbell, Doug Koski, Tim Carlson, Jake Froemke, Ricky Helms, Dean Mattila, DJ Keeler, Mikey Vajdl.
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds:
Feature- Tyler Kintner, Wyatt Boyum, Charlie Castle, Dane Olson, Mervin Castle, Alan Olafson, Michael Blevins, Dyaln Miller, Darrin Lawler, Chris Magistad, Justin Feltus, Jesse Polson, Jeremy Theisen, Jeff Forseen, Frank Paolo, Andrew Inman, Travis Tupa, Casey Kintner, Kalan Wagner.
WISSOTA Pure Stocks:
Feature- Sammy Blevins, Chad Finckbone, Austin Carlson, Mikey Blevins, Tim Carlson, Margo Butcher, Nic Cimermancic, Jake Smith, Cody Herrick, Alyssa Reini, Stephen Erickson.
WISSOTA Hornets:
Feature- Michael Egan, Peyton Edelman, Chaston Finckbone, Andrew Hanson, Dominic Provinzino, Casey Fitzpatrick, Layla Kangas, Ashley Reini, Travis Olafson, Eathan Newman, Brant Gruba.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.