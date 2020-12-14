Johnny and Bob Broking hope to bring a big 'gator back north this winter.
The son and father Modified dirt track race team from Grand Rapids, is gearing up to travel south to compete at Volusia Speedway Park near Barberville, Fla.
“We're going to win some 'gators and bring them back to Minnesota,” Johnny Broking said. “They give small 'gators to winners during the week and they give a big plated four or five-foot gator and $5,000 to win it all.”
Top-notch dirt track drivers from across the nation will be at Volusia beginning Feb. 2 to race in a variety of classes at the DIRTTRACK Nationals.
It's part of the lead-up to NASCAR's Speed week Feb. 9-14, culminating with the Daytona 500.
Getting some seat time in Florida helps prepare for the 2021 northland dirt track racing season, Broking said.
“It makes a big difference,” Broking said. “I definitely think it helps that you're down there racing while the other drivers are up here looking at snow. But don't get me wrong. When you go down there, you're racing against guys who race 12 months a year,”
The 2020 northland dirt track was short.
Coronavirus concerns delayed season openers at area tracks.
“I raced 32 times this summer and 16 of those were at Superior,” Broking said. “We didn't start racing at home (Grand Rapids Speedway) until July. In 2019, we raced at 15 different tracks. This year, we raced at three.”
Still, Broking was one of the hottest Modified drivers, winning nine feature races.
Racing in Florida, however, is a different level, Broking said.
Volusia is known as the world's fastest half-mile dirt track.
“It's a big fast track,” Broking said. “You're probably doing 125-130 (miles per hour) going into the corners. I like it. It's fast, but you have to hang on.”
Broking and his father Bob are putting finishing touches on their Lethal Chassis Modifieds, built at the Mooresville, N.C. shop of former NASCAR driver David Stremme.
For the Florida trip, the cars will be powered by 421 cubic inch, 750 horsepower Chevrolet engines built by Scott's Engine Shop of Beldenville, Wis.
“I'm on my way to put the deck on my car,” Broking said from his vehicle's Bluetooth. “We have everything done. We expect to have the motors in a week or two. The only rule they have down there is you have to have a steel block. Some guys are going to show up with 850 to 900 horsepower, but we're not going to do that.”
Bob Broking says he and Johnny make the trip because they love racing and it's a chance to travel to warmer weather for a week.
But it's also about the competition.
“You go against the best of the best down there and see how you stack up,” Bob Broking said. “We think of it as a beneficial thing. Our car builder will be down there and we learn things about the car that help us when we come back up here.”
Still, the Brokings are waiting to be sure the races will be held as scheduled before making their final purchase.
“The last thing we have to do is buy tires,” Johnny Broking said. “Tires are kind of a big thing. They're still Hoosier tires, but they're a softer compound. They cost $4,000 to $5,000, so we want to be sure the races are still on before we buy them.”
