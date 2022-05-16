GRAND RAPIDS — It's not like Bob Broking doesn't already have enough to do.
As chief executive officer of a major trucking company, president at Grand Rapids Speedway, and one of the top Modified drivers on the northland dirt track racing circuit, Broking's weeks are already more than full.
But Broking is investing even deeper into racing.
Broking, of Grand Rapids, acquired the inventory of C&S Race Supply in Hibbing and launched Victory Lane Racing Products, a dirt track racing parts business..
C&S Race Supply was owned for years by Cindy and Steve Vesel of Hibbing.
“Steve wanted to get out of it and we had been talking about selling tires and gas at Grand Rapids (Speedway),” Broking said. “I called Steve and asked if he was getting out and he said, 'I'm trying to'. I thought what the heck. It all happened pretty fast.”
For Broking, it's all about another way to contribute to the racing community.
“I want to literally have all the equipment people want for a race car,” Broking said. “I've got a spot at home in Grand Rapids where we're going to have a store and I'm picking up a new trailer on Monday. We will sell at Grand Rapids Speedway, Hibbing Raceway, and at my home in Grand Rapids.”
Broking since 2001 has operated Broking's Transport, Inc., a trucking firm with 35 trucks that transports freight across the nation.
In addition to being president at Grand Rapids Speedway, Broking is one of the area's most successful Modified drivers.
Broking has been a Hibbing Raceway Labor Day Shootout champion, Proctor (Halvor Lines) Speedway Silver 1000 winner, and last year won the WISSOTA Race of Champions event in the WISSOTA 100 at I-94 Speedway in Fergus Falls, Minn.
However, getting into the race supply business gives Broking the opportunity to support race car drivers, teams, and tracks in a new way, he said.
“I just love racing,” Broking said. “At the end of the day, that's what I do. I race and deer hunt.”
Broking will continue racing his Lethal Chassis Modified.
Broking's daughter Grace Broking, will help operate Victory Lane Racing Products at race tracks.
For both Brokings, it's new venture that they plan to work hard to expand and offer a wide array of racing products.
Like everything else, prices on race parts have increased, Broking said.
However, Broking plans to broaden his network of suppliers to offer a larger range of parts.
“Steve had a pretty good range of stuff,” Broking said. “So we're just going to try to add everything from fuel cells to fuel pumps to every part you can think of. I want to establish relationships with some other vendors. I want to try to have everything on my trailer down to nuts and bolts. I'm not going to get into bodies, but I want to get into selling tin and aluminum.”
Just like in trucking and racing, Broking plans to go all-out.
“Honestly, it's hard to get things nowadays,” Broking said. “Some stuff is coming around pretty good and they're trying to catch up on tires. I probably won't get everything the first year, but we will get there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.