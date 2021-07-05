SUPERIOR — The two day fifth annual Border Battle finished it's run on Saturday July 3rd at Gondik Law Speedway on a day that was hotter than hades with temperatures hovering around the 90 degree mark. The only saving grace was a light breeze and humidity in the 30% range.
It was to be another full show with the same five WISSOTA Divisions. Unfortunately, things didn't work out as well as the previous night with a smaller car count at 95 cars.
Qualifying heats began the night. Only one division had enough cars to have four heats and a B Feature and that was the Midwest Modifieds with a total of 31 entries. In the WISSOTA Modifieds Jody Bellefeuille furthered his chances of winning the $2500 bonus posted if he was able to sweep both nights. He won his heat as did Corey Jones and Jeremy Nelson. Shane Sabraski and Kevin Burdick won Super Stock heats and Sabraski was in line for a bonus if he was able to sweep the division as he had the night before. In the Midwest Modified division James Vendela, Travis Schulte, Zach Benson and Brennan Gave won heats and Ashley Mehrwerth topped the B Feature. Only six Pure Stocks stayed for the second day. Only one heat was needed and Tom Treviranus won that. There were two heats in the Hornet division won by Mac Hohnston and Matt Dittman.
With all the heats plus the lone B Feature completed, it was intermission time. Some track work was done to keep the surface in good shape. Right after that the first of five feature races rolled onto the speedway. It was the 15 lap WISSOTA Pure Stock main event with Tom Treviranus on the pole and the previous night's winner Aaron Bernick on the outside. To make a long story short, the race went green to checkers and Bernick led every one of them for the sweep and the second feature win of his career. Treviranus stayed in second place while there was some trading places behind the leaders nothing threatened them until the last three laps. Cory Jorgensen and Dylan Shelton moved up to finish second and third.
The 25 lap feature for the Midwest Modifieds was up next. Zach Benson and James Vendela were the front row followed by the previous night's winner Travis Schulte and Brennan Gave. Benson led the first lap but Vendela got by and led a couple before Benson took back he lead. While the leaders were swapping positions, Justin Froemming was in third and Schulte was fourth. Benson kept a lock on the lead with Froemming keeping pace in second. Moving forward from his tenth starting spot was Corey Mehrwerth. Little changed for a few laps until the caution flag flew with 13 to go for car spun out in turns one and two. It was Cody Borgeson who was out. The restart saw Schulte take the point from Benson but the caution reappeared quickly for the car of Tanner Gehl. Gehl also left the race. Still with 13 to go, yet another caution flag appeared for a multi car tangle at the bottom of the turn four exit. Caught up in the incident were Tyler Kintner, Brennan Gave, Jack Rivord and Justin Bassa. The incident was charged to the leader Benson who was put to the rear. With Benson's exit to the rear Froemming assumed the lead and it seemed the #33 was in control. He did have some competition from Schulte who actually led a lap before Froemming reassumed control and went on to take the win. Schulte was second, Ashle Mehrwerth third, Jason VandeKamp fourth and Kintner fifth. Mehrwerth was the hard charger landing in third from 17th. VandeKamp was also a candidate making it up from 18th to fourth. Another who had strong run was Kennedy Swan who started 20th and ended up seventh.
Next on the schedule was the showcased division the WISSOTA Modifieds who lined up for their 30 lap feature. An interesting occurrence, the front row was made up of the winner of the previous night's feature and, on the outside the man who chased him all night in vain. At the green Bellefeuille moved from the pole to the lead while Anderson was second. Jeremy Nelson was third and Corey Jones fourth ahead of Shane Sabraski. A couple laps in Jeremy Nelson actually nosed ahead of Bellefeuille briefly to lead a lap. Bellefeuille was strong but Anderson was determined to go after him if only he could get rid of the pesky Nelson. Speaking of Nelson, anothr one was back on his home turf, Darrell Nelson was in the mix and camped out in fourth for several laps in the early part of the non stopped event. Anderson spent that same first part of the race trying to get past Jeremy Nelson, finally did it and pressured Bellefeuille until he was able to make the pass for the lead which he never relinquished going on to take the win. Nelson fell back into a battle with Darrell Nelson and they swapped spots. Anderson got his revenge on Bellefeuille with Darrell Nelson, Brandon Copp and Jeremy Nelson in the top five in that order. The Hard Charger of the event was Johnny Broking with a plus 12.
Next to roll out was the 25 lap Super Stock feature. Shane Sabraski was on the pole and looking to take a win but his front row mate Kevin Burdick had other thoughts. Sabraski led the first couple of trips around before Burdick got it together and took over the point. The first caution flag came quickly with 22 laps remaining. Burdick maintained the lead at the restart and the pair never gave up on the battle. There were some changes deeper in the field as Dylan Nelson, Kyle Copp, Scott Lawrence, Dexton Koch, Willie Jonsen, Jr and others put on a show further back in the field. One more caution period slowed the action with a dozen circuits remaining. When racing resumed, Burdick maintained the lead followed by Sabraski, Nelson, Lawrence and Copp in the top five. Burdick extended his lead over Sabraski who then lost second to Nelson. Copp held fourth, Lawrence held in fifth, Dylan Kromschroeder was sixth, Koch was seventh, Nick Jacobson eighth, Willie Jonsen, Jr ninth and Jake Fromke rounded out the top ten.
Mac Johnston swept the Hornet action winning the first heat, snatched away the lead from Matt Dittman and went on unbothered to the win. Dittman held onto second, Dejay Jarecki was third, Brandon Hummelmeier finished fourth and Jesse Turnvall was fifth.
WISSOTA MODIFIEDS
Feature (30 Laps): 1. 81-Ashley Anderson[2]; 2. 11-Jody Bellefeuille[1]; 3. 44-Darrell Nelson[6]; 4. 22-Brandon Copp[11]; 5. 4(N)-Jeremy Nelson[4]; 6. 7A-Shane Sabraski[8]; 7. 22(J)-Jeff Spacek[13]; 8. 1-Mike McKinney[9]; 9. 45-Bob Broking[7]; 10. 11B-Andy Jones[16]; 11. 95-Rick Rivord[10]; 12. 57-Mike Anderson[15]; 13. 45J-Johnny Broking[25]; 14. 88-Eric Lamm[22]; 15. 9E-Don Eischens[18]; 16. 22(S)-Cole Spacek[21]; 17. 47-Danny Vang[23]; 18. 7J-Corey Jones[3]; 19. 68K-Dan Kingsley[14]; 20. 17-Michael Procopio[19]; 21. 97-Peter Loecken[17]; 22. 51-Jeremiah Passow[26]; 23. (DNF) 04JR-Adam Ayotte[5]; 24. (DNF) 2C-Dave Cain[12]; 25. (DNF) 37X-Skeeter Estey[20]; 26. (DNF) 40JR-Tyler Vernon[24]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Jody Bellefeuille[5]; 2. 04JR-Adam Ayotte[4]; 3. 1-Mike McKinney[3]; 4. 45-Bob Broking[8]; 5. 2C-Dave Cain[9]; 6. 97-Peter Loecken[2]; 7. 37X-Skeeter Estey[6]; 8. 47-Danny Vang[1]; 9. 40JR-Tyler Vernon[7]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7J-Corey Jones[2]; 2. 44-Darrell Nelson[4]; 3. 95-Rick Rivord[3]; 4. 7A-Shane Sabraski[7]; 5. 68K-Dan Kingsley[1]; 6. 9E-Don Eischens[5]; 7. 22(S)-Cole Spacek[6]; 8. 88-Eric Lamm[9]; 9. 45J-Johnny Broking[8]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 4(N)-Jeremy Nelson[1]; 2. 81-Ashley Anderson[6]; 3. 22-Brandon Copp[3]; 4. 22(J)-Jeff Spacek[5]; 5. 57-Mike Anderson[4]; 6. 11B-Andy Jones[7]; 7. 17-Michael Procopio[2]; 8. (DNF) 51-Jeremiah Passow[8]
WISSOTA SUPER STOCK
Feature (25 Laps): 1. 30-Kevin Burdick[2]; 2. 25-Dylan Nelson[7]; 3. 7A-Shane Sabraski[1]; 4. 26-Kyle Copp[3]; 5. 77-Scott Lawrence[8]; 6. 9(K)-Dylan Kromschroeder[6]; 7. 78K-Dexton Koch[5]; 8. 032-Nicholas Jacobson[12]; 9. 18-Willie Johnsen Jr[4]; 10. 63-Jake Froemke[11]; 11. T40-Danny Thomas[9]; 12. 45-Jordan Grimm[10]; 13. 24(L)-Jase Lien[16]; 14. 12-Jim Campbell[13]; 15. 8-Matthew Larson[19]; 16. 59-Jamie Reberg[14]; 17. 22-Mike Sirois[15]; 18. 6-Dan Peterson[18]; 19. (DNF) 22(K)-Jack Koranda[17]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7A-Shane Sabraski[4]; 2. 78K-Dexton Koch[1]; 3. 9(K)-Dylan Kromschroeder[2]; 4. 25-Dylan Nelson[6]; 5. 77-Scott Lawrence[9]; 6. 032-Nicholas Jacobson[5]; 7. 12-Jim Campbell[8]; 8. 24(L)-Jase Lien[7]; 9. 22(K)-Jack Koranda[3]; 10. 8-Matthew Larson[10]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 30-Kevin Burdick[4]; 2. 26-Kyle Copp[5]; 3. 18-Willie Johnsen Jr[6]; 4. 45-Jordan Grimm[1]; 5. T40-Danny Thomas[8]; 6. 63-Jake Froemke[7]; 7. 59-Jamie Reberg[3]; 8. 22-Mike Sirois[2]; 9. 6-Dan Peterson[9]
WISSOTA MIDWEST MODS
Feature (25 Laps): 1. 33X-Justin Froemming[5]; 2. 3T-Travis Schulte[3]; 3. 17-Ashley Mehrwerth[17]; 4. 16(V)-Jason VandeKamp[18]; 5. 22-Tyler Kintner[9]; 6. 15-James Vendela[2]; 7. 18S-Kennedy Swan[20]; 8. 33C-Cole Boston[7]; 9. 27-Corey Mehrwerth[10]; 10. 40JR-Tyler Vernon[16]; 11. 7M-Dalton Mains[19]; 12. 2(S)-Scott Splittstoesser[21]; 13. 69(J)-Justin Jones[15]; 14. 11-Ashton Schulte[14]; 15. 2(K)-Kyle Kirberger[24]; 16. 17B-Zach Benson[1]; 17. 63X-Grayson Pratt[6]; 18. (DNF) 112-Brennan Gave[4]; 19. (DNF) 19-Skeeter Estey[12]; 20. (DNF) 64-Evan Checkalski[13]; 21. (DNF) 19J-Jack Rivord[25]; 22. (DNF) 2-Tanner Gehl[23]; 23. (DNF) 69-Justin Bassa[11]; 24. (DNF) B37-Cody Borgeson[22]; 25. (DNF) 55-Jesse Polson[8]
Semi Feature (12 Laps): 1. 17-Ashley Mehrwerth[5]; 2. 16(V)-Jason VandeKamp[1]; 3. 7M-Dalton Mains[4]; 4. 18S-Kennedy Swan[6]; 5. 2(S)-Scott Splittstoesser[11]; 6. B37-Cody Borgeson[3]; 7. 2-Tanner Gehl[2]; 8. 2(K)-Kyle Kirberger[9]; 9. 19J-Jack Rivord[10]; 10. 32M-Mason Musel[8]; 11. M2-Chris Magistad[13]; 12. (DNF) 9-Brady Uotinen[7]; 13. (DNF) 34-Taylor Madrinich[12]; 14. (DNS) 57-Corey Storck; 15. (DNS) 11JR-Andrew Inman
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15-James Vendela[2]; 2. 55-Jesse Polson[1]; 3. 69-Justin Bassa[4]; 4. 64-Evan Checkalski[6]; 5. 7M-Dalton Mains[5]; 6. 17-Ashley Mehrwerth[8]; 7. 19J-Jack Rivord[7]; 8. M2-Chris Magistad[3]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3T-Travis Schulte[2]; 2. 22-Tyler Kintner[1]; 3. 19-Skeeter Estey[4]; 4. 11-Ashton Schulte[6]; 5. 16(V)-Jason VandeKamp[7]; 6. 9-Brady Uotinen[3]; 7. 2(K)-Kyle Kirberger[5]; 8. 34-Taylor Madrinich[8]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 17B-Zach Benson[4]; 2. 33X-Justin Froemming[5]; 3. 63X-Grayson Pratt[6]; 4. 40JR-Tyler Vernon[1]; 5. B37-Cody Borgeson[3]; 6. 18S-Kennedy Swan[2]; 7. 2(S)-Scott Splittstoesser[7]; 8. (DNS) 11JR-Andrew Inman
Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 112-Brennan Gave[2]; 2. 27-Corey Mehrwerth[1]; 3. 33C-Cole Boston[6]; 4. 69(J)-Justin Jones[5]; 5. 2-Tanner Gehl[7]; 6. 32M-Mason Musel[3]; 7. (DNF) 57-Corey Storck[4]
WISSOTA PURE STOCK
Feature (15 Laps): 1. 17-Aaron Bernick[2]; 2. 16-Cory Jorgensen[3]; 3. 11E-Dylan Shelton[5]; 4. 31-Tom Treviranus[1]; 5. 32-Margo Butcher[6]; 6. 4-Al Sadek Sr[4]
Heat (8 Laps): 1. 31-Tom Treviranus[6]; 2. 17-Aaron Bernick[2]; 3. 16-Cory Jorgensen[1]; 4. 4-Al Sadek Sr[4]; 5. 11E-Dylan Shelton[5]; 6. (DNF) 32-Margo Butcher[3]
WISSOTA HORNET
Feature (15 Laps): 1. 13(J)-Mac Johnston[1]; 2. 22-Matthew Dittman[2]; 3. 0-DeJay Jarecki[3]; 4. 84-Brandon Hummelmeier[6]; 5. 11-Jesse Turnvall[4]; 6. 24-Marcus Ammerman[5]; 7. 9-Lucas Lillo[12]; 8. 13G-Blake Hawker[10]; 9. 73-Ken Hapy[9]; 10. 67-Patrick Passeri[7]; 11. 11A-Jamie Ammerman[13]; 12. 17B-Rachel Boston[11]; 13. (DNF) 37-Joe Pajtash[8]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 13(J)-Mac Johnston[5]; 2. 0-DeJay Jarecki[6]; 3. 24-Marcus Ammerman[4]; 4. 37-Joe Pajtash[1]; 5. 13G-Blake Hawker[3]; 6. 17B-Rachel Boston[2]; 7. (DNF) 11A-Jamie Ammerman[7]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Matthew Dittman[3]; 2. 11-Jesse Turnvall[4]; 3. 84-Brandon Hummelmeier[1]; 4. 67-Patrick Passeri[6]; 5. 73-Ken Hapy[2]; 6. 9-Lucas Lillo[5]
