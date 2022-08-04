HIBBING — When Samuel Blevins started racing, he was 12-years-old.
The Hibbing native had never driven a car before, so when he got into a Pure Stock at the Hibbing Raceway, there was some hesitation.
Blevins wasn’t sure how fast he could go. He couldn’t get up to full speed, which hovers around 60-to-70-miles-per-hour.
But Blevins learned how to drive that car at full speed, and now, he’s moving up in the ranks driving a Midwest Modified in Hibbing, Grand Rapids and Proctor.
Blevins began his racing career during the COVID-shortened season in 2020, running between 10 or 15 nights that season.
“It went OK,” Blevins said. “The season got cut in half, but it wasn’t a bad year. I had to get used to driving that fast. It took me a while to get the courage up to drive the car at full speed.
“Once I got the hang of it, it was nothing at all. It took me that whole first season, and a few more nights that second year to get the hang of it. It was different from anything I had done before. It took me a while to get used to it.”
In 2021, Blevins remained in his Pure Stock. He had the same body on the car, but a new motor.
“That year started slow, but I was able to do a lot more racing because COVID wasn’t messing with the season,” Blevins said. “The more nights I ran, I started to get faster. That’s when my motor blew up.
“I had to scavenge for a new motor.”
Blevins said he was coming into the checkered flag during his heat race in early July when things went awry.
“The motor was stuttering most of the race,” Blevins said. “It was bogging down. There was smoke everywhere. I rolled it off the track, but I couldn’t make it into the pits.”
Blevins’ search for another motor was successful. but it wasn’t as good as the first motor.
Even so, Blevins found a way to be more successful.
“The motor wasn’t as fast, so it kind of slowed me down for a while,” Blevins said. “I actually got faster. I put a worse motor in, but my driving improved a lot over that season.
“In 2021, that’s definitely when I improved the most.”
In 2022, Blevins was fully expecting to be back in that Pure Stock, but his plans changed 180-degrees.
“My brother (Mikey) was moving up, so it was a last-minute decision by my dad (Michael) to put me in the B-Mod,” Blevins said. “It was a surprise, but I was happy about it.
“It’s so much fun driving a B-Mod. I had driven one at practice, so I was excited.”
Needless to say, there was a learning curve to get used to driving his B-Mod.
“It was a big change,” Blevins said. “It was a big jump. To be honest, I don’t know how fast we get going, but it’s more powerful. I’m still not fully adjusted to it, but I’m getting there.”
Blevins is having all kinds of fun during his rookie season in the car. He’s sitting in seventh place in the point standings.
“It was worth everything,” Blevins said. “I don’t regret it at all.”
