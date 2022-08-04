racing

Samuel Blevins of Hibbing is making the transition from his Pure Stock to a Midwest Modified vehicle this season.

 Gary Giombetti

HIBBING — When Samuel Blevins started racing, he was 12-years-old.

The Hibbing native had never driven a car before, so when he got into a Pure Stock at the Hibbing Raceway, there was some hesitation.

