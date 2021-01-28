GILBERT — After more than 20 years of involvement in dirt track racing, Jayme Lautigar is stepping up to the highest-powered class of area competition.
Lautigar in December traveled to southern Illinois to buy a used Capital Race Car.
Equipped with his own 362 cubic inch Chevrolet engine, the car puts Lautigar into WISSOTA’s Late Model class.
“It was almost cheaper to buy a competitive late model roller than a competitive modified roller,” Lautigar, of Gilbert, said. “The story will be left to be told once we get out there and see if we’re fast enough. Financially, it just seems like a good decision.”
Lautigar in 1996 got started in racing helping father-in-law and Hibbing Raceway Hall of Fame member Bruce Niemi.
Since 2000, Lautigar has driven primarily in the Modified division.
However, a rough 2011 racing season and the many activities involved in raising two young children with his wife Brandi, meant Lautigar was only able to compete a handful of times each year.
“It’s been kind of slow for the last 10 years,” Lautigar said. “I came off a real bad year race-wise and I just didn’t have the time to put forth. Now, my time is starting to open up more. I’m ready to put my full effort back into it and having something different puts some more excitement into it.”
For Lautigar, there’s good reason to get into a Capital Race Car.
Brandi’s cousin, Keith Niemi of Gilbert, had success last year running a Capital Race Car.
Derek Vesel of Hibbing also runs a Capital Race Car. Vesel’s car was formerly owned by veteran driver Harry Hanson of Eveleth.
“This car is exactly like Keith and Derek’s,” Lautigar said. “They seem like a good, dependable car and they seem competitive. Keith and Derek both did well and Harry did well. That was a deciding factor. Harry will do well in anything he drives, but he did well in that Capital.”
A cousin, Jon Niemi, serves as Lautigar’s crew chief.
It’s possible that Lautigar’s 18-year-old son Mack, might get behind the wheel on a Midwest Modified a few times this summer.
And there’s also the rest of the family clan that Lautigar can lean on for help and advice.
Bruce, along with uncles Mike and Mark Niemi, are supporting Lautigar.
A family cousin, Ricky Niemi, also races.
When the season opens, it’s likely Lautigar and Keith Niemi will pit next to each other and share information.
“It’s a family deal,” Lautigar said. “We try to help each other out.”
Lautigar will carry his familiar 54L number. The number 54 is a longtime family tradition.
Lautigar says he plans to compete in 25 to 30 shows this season at Hibbing Raceway, Proctor Speedway and Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, Wis.
After 10 years of on-and-off racing, Lautigar says he’s looking forward to being back at the track.
For Lautigar, getting out to race again on a regular basis and being competitive, would be capital.
“I’ve always loved being at the race track,” Lautigar said. “I miss being there. The people you meet at the race track are awesome. There’s so many good people involved in the sport.”
Hibbing Raceway news
A handicapped ramp that begins at the bottom of the south wing and zig-zags up to the south grandstand walkway, is planned for construction.
The installation of new wooden grandstand benches has been completed, replacing deteriorated benches. Plastic coverings are now on all benches.
Hibbing Community College diesel mechanics/auto programs are rebuilding a broken transmission and hydraulics on a raceway grader that broke down prior to last racing season.
