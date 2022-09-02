Hibbing volleyball in rebuild mode for 2022

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School volleyball team lost seven seniors last year, so Bluejacket coach Lauren Peterson is in rebuild mode.
Peterson only has three seniors, and only one with varsity experience.
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School volleyball team lost seven seniors last year, so Bluejacket coach Lauren Peterson is in rebuild mode.
Peterson only has three seniors, and only one with varsity experience.
It’ll be a work in progress for Peterson as the 2022 season fast approaches.
That one senior is Jerzie Gustafson.
“I need leadership from her, stepping up to the plate and showing these girls what it takes to be a leader on the court,” Peterson said. “They also have to be confident in their skills.”
Gustafson is joined on the team by fellow classmates Ava Weyrauch and Abbie Wivoda.
Juniors include Brielle Lind, Kloie Piekarski, Jenna Sacco-LaMusga, Jordan Fredette and Jayne Phelps.
There’s also sophomores Bevie Fink, who will be the setter, Brooke Siekkinen, Drea Madich and freshman Marisa Sibell.
“We’re in a rebuild,” said Peterson, who is in her third season as coach. “I’m hoping it goes well. I am seeing some strong leaders come through here and there. I hope to build those skills. “I’ve seen it developing well.
“There’s a couple of juniors who have stepped up to the plate. There’s even a couple of sophomores who are shining as well. I’ve seen the improvement in their skills, and dedication to the sport.”
Offensively, Peterson said the team won’t stick to just one attack because she has the flexibility to use anyone at the net.
“I like that we’re able to mix it up,” Peterson said. “We saw a lot of different players get attacks, which was nice. The concern is our defense and serve receive. We need to clean that up.”
Defensively, however, that’s going to take some work, especially at the net.
“Blocking is the middle’s No. 1 job,” Peterson said. “We need to hone that in and build those skills. We’ll be alright defensively. I don’t feel we’re as strong as we could be. I feel I have some players who need to step up to the plate and shine through.”
Serve and serve receive will be critical for this Bluejacket team.
“It’s too early to tell, but it’s getting there,” Peterson said. “We’re at a starting point, so I hope we can gear toward more ace serves, or making it tricky for them to receive.”
Even though she has a young team, Peterson is looking forward to the challenge of making them a team.
“It’s nice to get a fresh start,” Peterson said. “I do miss some of the strong hitters and players I had last year. They all move on, and you have to work with what you’ve got. I’m excited to take this new team and develop them.
“I hope that I can teach them something, and that they trust me as a coach. I want them to move further in their careers.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.