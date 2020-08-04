HIBBING — In a normal summer, the Hibbing VFW baseball team would have completed their District 8 playoffs last weekend.
Of course, it hasn’t been a normal summer, and there’s no playoffs to speak of due to COVID-19.
To make up for that, the summer baseball season was extended by a week so teams could get some ample playing time available for them.
For Post 1221, that season will come to an end today when they travel to take on Grand Rapids in an 11 a.m., contest at Legion Field.
Grand Rapids is hosting a mini-tournament, with four teams. Joining Grand Rapids and Hibbing in the field are Ey and Brainerd, who play 1:30 p.m.
At 4 p.m., the two losers will battle, then at 6 p.m., the two winners take the field.
It should be a fun way to end the summer season.
“It’s another opportunity for us to play,” Hibbing co-coach Tim Zubich said. “We’ve been playing more consistently in our last few games, so I’m glad we have a couple more games to go to keep building off of it.
“The state high school league has a rule where you have to be done by Aug. 6. That’s supposed to be the last day.”
When everything is said and done, Hibbing will have played 13 games this season, a far cry from what Post 1221 usually plays, but there was a good reason for that, too.
“We could have schedule more but with a young squad and no spring training, we were nowhere near ready to start, especially with arm strength,” Zubich said. “We needed to get repetitions in in practice.
“In a game, even if you get four at bats, you might only get six swings. In practice, they’re getting 50 cuts or more. We valued the practice time more this season.”
Even with the shortened summer, Zubich said this group of players has come a long way since things started in July.
“They’ve come on,” he said. “The bar was set low right away because the guys didn’t have a chance to pick up a baseball in the spring. They looked rusty at the first practice ,but we got their arms in shape.
“They’ve improved. They’re coming along. It’s unfortunate that it was a tight season, but we’re thankful to be out there.”
As for Grand Rapids, Post 1221 swept two games against their rivals from the west in Hibbing about two weeks ago.
That doesn’t mean a thing heading into this game.
“We beat them twice, but they could easily turn it around,” Zubich said. “They were both close games. Hopefully, I expect the same this time around. It’s the game of baseball. You never know who shows up, who’s throwing strikes and that sort of thing.”
The formula for success is simple — throw strikes and play defense.
“Then you want to scratch out a few runs,” Zubich said. “You have success when you’re around the zone. The more strikes you throw, the more you’re defense is on their toes and ready to go.
“If we do that, we’ll be fine. We’ll be in the games.”
Like at the end of any season, Zubich, along with his brother Chris, will be sad to see it end.
“We’ve talked about that,” Zubich said. “We’d be excited to be in that playoff atmosphere, and have the kids experience it. It’s show up or go home. I don’t like not experiencing that with the kids.
“It’s a little disappointing.”
