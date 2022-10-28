SUPERIOR — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team placed second at the Lake Superior Conference Meet Thursday.
The Bluejackets scored 398 points, compared to 511 for first-place Grand Rapids. Proctor/Hermantown had 330, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 314, Superior 235 and Duluth Denfeld 177.
According to Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano, his team swam well under the circumstances.
“Comparatively speaking, to the other teams and the other athletes, we swam OK,” Veneziano said. “We’re not getting time drops, and in some swims we were going backward, but so is everybody else.
“I hope we can look beyond ourselves and what our own personal situation is and recognize they’re not the only ones in this boat. We’re all in that boat together. It’s that time of the season where it’s been long, arduous and tough. I thought we did well.”
Hibbing picked up three first-place finishes in the meet.
Geli Stenson had two of them, placing first in the 200 freestyle (2:04.08) and the 500 freestyle (5:37.12).
The 400 freestyle relay team of Stenson, Emery Maki, Macie Emerson and Madison St. George won with a time of 3:56.94.
The Bluejackets did have one problem, hitting their turns.
“We struggled on turning at one end of their pool,” Veneziano said. “For whatever reason, the shallow end of the pool, we kept missing it over and over. It wasn’t just one or two kids. There were several kids.
“What that tells me is we have to work on our turns to make sure we’re firing on all cylinders.”
Emerson, St. George, Maki and Stenson were second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.31), and St. George was second in the 100 butterfly (1:07.34). Emerson, Riley St. George and Raini Gibson placed third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in the butterfly.
The 200 medley relay team of Mia Savage, Gibson, Riley St. George and Ella Kalisch placed third in 2:11.39.
Kalisch was third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:11.13.
This was the last regular-season meet for Hibbing. Now, Veneziano and his assistant coach Ross Harvey, will sit down and make out a Section 7A lineup for next week.
“I’m liking where we’re sitting right now,” Veneziano said. “I’m OK with everything that we’ve done. The struggle and fine tuning is still there, but I’m OK with where we’re starting that process.”
Team: 1. Grand Rapids 511; 2. Hibbing 398; 3. Proctor/Hermantown 330; 4. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 314; 5. Superior 235; 6. Duluth Denfeld 177.
Individuals:
200 medley relay — 1. Proctor/Hermantown (Samantha Stevens, Norah Gunderson, Laney Gunderson, Summer Kienzle), 2:06.90; 2. Grand Rapids (Selah Smith, Lauren Rauzi, Alaina Grochowski, Ada Jackson), 2:8.35; 3. Hibbing (Mia Savage, Raini Gibson, Riley St. George, Ella Kalisch), 2:11.39.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:04.08; 2. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:07.49; 3. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:10.67; 4. Ava Niksich, PH, 2:11.29; 10. Jordyn McCormack, H, 2:21.37; 13. Naomi Ronning, H, 2:24.93.
200 individual medley — 1. Norah Gunderson, PH, 2:25.98; 2. Chloe Petersen, GR, 2:28.45; 3. Julia Peterson, CEC, 2:35.58; 4. Madison St. George, H, 2:35.82; 6. Kalisch, H, 2:40.31; 9. Gibson, H, 2:41.81.
50 freestyle — 1. Kylie Peterson, S, 26.49; 2. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 26.70; 3. Macie Emerson, H, 26.88; 4. Emery Maki, H, 27.19; 10. Desiree DiIorio, H, 30.24; 16. Riley St. George, H, 30.90.
Diving — 1. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 399.85; 2. Ella Albrecht, GR, 352.95; 3. Elly Blazevic, DD, 323.70; 4. Liv Christner, DD, 319.95; 5. Claire Roufs, DD, 306.90; 9. Sylvie Wetzel, H, 284.25; 12. Chloe Price, H, 253.35; 13. Mallory Seykora, H, 238.15; 14. Evie Renskers, H, 232.40.
100 butterfly — 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:04.94; 2. Madison St. George, H, 1:07.34; 3. Emerson, H, 1:10.03; 4. Riley St. George, H, 1:10.27; 5. Gibson, H, 1:10.51.
100 freestyle — 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 56.64; 2. Sandman, CEC, 58.27; 3. Peterson, S, 58.57; 4. Maki, H, 59.76; 5. Kate Porter, S, 1:01.31; 9. Savage, H, 1:05.54.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:37.12; 2. Niksich, PH, 5:47.22; 3. Hoard, GR, 5:54.82; 4. Emma Peterson, CEC, 6:03.50; 5. Charlotte Johnson, S, 6:09.64; 7. McCormack, H, 6:14.56; 12. Ronning, H, 6:36.93; 13. Ginny Sandness, H, 6:37.05.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Verke, Petersen, Hoard, Hannah Rauzi), 1:45.30; 2. Hibbing (Emerson, Maki, Madison St. George, Stenson), 1:47.31; 3. Superior (Peterson, Porter, Maddy Verdoljak, Johnson), 1:50.27; 4. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Chipskie, Julia Peterson, Emma Peterson, Sandman), 1:50.64; 5. Proctor/Hermantown (Hannah Miller, Megan Gunderson, Jana Harju, Niksich), 1:57.85.
100 backstroke — 1. Verke, GR, 1:04.10; 2. Chopskie, CEC, 1:07.60; 3. Kalisch, H, 1:11.13; 4. Smith, GR, 1:11.16; 5. Marlene Ericson, GR, 1:11.59; 6. Savage, H, 1:12.36; 16. Gianna Fatticci, H, 1:26.80.
100 breaststroke — 1. Rauzi, GR, 1:11.53; 2. Norah Gunderson, PH, 1:14.50; 3. Petersen, GR, 1:15.09; 4. Lauren Rauzi, GR, 1:16.62; 5. Harju, PH, 1:19.29; 10. DiIorio, H, 1:25.37.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Maki, Emerson, Madison St. George, Stenson), 3:56.94; 2. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Chopskie, Peterson, Peterson, Sandman), 4:03.15; 3. Proctor/Hermantown (Kienzle, Megan Gunderson, Norah Gunderson, Niksich), 4:05.59; 3. Superior (Porter, Johnson, Ava Denninger, Peterson), 4:05.85; 5. Grand Rapids (Hoard, Smith, Gentry Byers, Jackson), 4:07.99.
