HIBBING — Last Friday, the Hibbing Babe Ruth Team No. 1 baseball team ended their season on a positive note with a win over over Hermantown.
Hibbing coach Adam Schafer is hoping that Team No. 2 can feel that same feeling today when the Hornets take on West Duluth in a 7 p.m., contest at Al Nyberg Field.
Hibbing No. 2 had that opportunity last week against Cloquet in a doubleheader, but things didn’t go so well on the defensive end for the Hornets.
“We couldn’t hold leads because we couldn’t make the routine plays,’ Schafer said. “The biggest thing with this group is picking up the ball and making plays. At times, that’s been the thing.
“We’ve had spurts where one inning the defense isn’t good, then in the next inning, we’ll be clean. It’s making the routine plays to give yourself a chance. We have to limit the free passes, whether it be by error or walk.”
Schafer said West Duluth should be similar to Cloquet in talent. The Cubs usually have talented players from both Duluth Denfeld and Marshall.
“We played them last year in the playoffs,” Schafer said. “It was a back-and-forth game, but they did eliminate us. As a team, they’re somewhere in the middle. They’re not a top-tier team like Grand Rapids or Lakeview, but they’re right in the middle.
“They have fundamentally-sound guys on defense, guys that can throw strikes and guys that can hit.”
Schafer said Jacob Stahl will get the starting nod against West Duluth.
“He’s had some bad luck, but he’s pitched well,” Schafer said. “He throws strikes, but we don’t necessarily make the plays. Cloquet hit the ball all over the park, so I’d rather see that than walks.
“Throwing strikes, that’s the mentality I want from him. Mentally, he doesn’t get too high or too low. I want him to stay at an even keel and throw strikes.”
Stahl has also been coming along at the plate.
“He’s starting to hit the ball beter,” Schafer said. “He has emerged. Connor Willard pitched well against Cloquet. He fought through some tough times, and Joe Senich had three hits against Cloquet. He’s come along nicely offensively.”
When the final out of the game is made, regardless of who comes out on top, it will be the last game of the summer for Hibbing.
Schafer is appreciative of all the athletes that came out and played this summer.
“Knowing there was no district tournament, it’s one of those things that at the end of the day, they’re playing because they like baseball,” Schafer said. “It’s been a weird summer, not having playoffs.
“It’s an abrupt ending rather than preparing for the end-of-the-year run. Team No. 1 ended their season on a win. I want this team to end on a win, too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.