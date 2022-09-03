Hibbing/Chisholm girls head into year with 4 seniors

HIBBING — In his first season as the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer coach, Jeffrey Neist got thrown from the frying pan and into the fire.
He had never been a head coach before, so the task was a little daunting.
The Bluejackets only won two games last season, but it was a learning experience for both coach and players.
As year two approaches, Neist is one year older and wiser as Hibbing/Chisholm prepares for the 2022 season.
According to Neist, he learned a lot last season.
“I learned that it’s the small things and over time, building on those small things as much as possible,” Neist said. “In the beginning, I was a little too hopeful, in a way and not realistic as to what things were.
“I’m definitely feeling a lot better going into this year than last year. I have a better handle on things as to how they work.”
The Bluejackets head into the season with four seniors, Emma Burkes, Emily Martinson, Savannah Jerkovich and Grace Kearney.
The junior class consists of Brielle Babich, Maggie Trenberth, Cassidy Koski and Autumn Theisen.
“I need to get as much leadership out of them as possible,” Neist said. “With a young team, it’s important that the few older kids we do have, set as good of an example as they possibly can. Ultimately, they have the most influence on the younger kids.
“It’s important that they’re good role models, overall.”
They will be joined by sophomores Luciana Wilson, Aella White, Makayla Jerkovich, Andrea Petroske, Jolie Pocquette, Allie Hagen and Deslyn Lee.
Freshmen Aylah Abate, Ciri Thompson, Veyda Friend, Brynn Babich, Isabella Moenkedick, Addison Taylor, Leah Sikich, Siddalee Crego and Autumn Nelson will fill out roster spots on the team.
Neist has a handful of junior high players as well.
“I’m hoping that they have gotten used to, especially the ones last year, the speed of things,” Neist said. “There’s a huge gap between playing JV and varsity. You’re playing against seniors, and all of the teams we play against are all seniors.
“They have to do the best that they can to adapt to it. The faster the better. I’m hoping that by midseason that we can get those legs. We should, hopefully, have a better record than last year. I also hope the team has a better overall understanding of the game. I hope that expectation level is there.”
To succeed offensively, Neist isn’t thrown too much at them this time around.
“We’re working a few different formations that hopefully, generate more offense,” Neist said. “We work on them every-single day at practice, doing some different shooting-tactics stuff.
“If we can have at least two systems down that work, that will be our best hope. It’s making sure that everybody knows, in those two systems, what their roles are and what I expect from them. I’m not going to confuse them with too many different things.”
Defensively, Neist said his team should be strong, especially with White returning as the goalkeeper.
“For the most part, the defense is all returners,” Neist said. “That’s good, especially with our goalie too. I don’t expect to have too many defensive errors, and hopefully, the scores reflect that.
“We have to keep working on their cohesiveness. They need to work together as a group. They’ve been doing that well. I hope that continues.”
If things run smoothly, the Bluejackets will improve on that two-win season.
“I’m shooting for .500,” Neist said. “Looking at our schedule, we have a lot of winnable games this year. A lot of the teams we played close to last year, I think we look better this year than we did last year.
“Hopefully, those close games can be even closer. Being .500 would be good.”
