HIBBING — The Hibbing amateur baseball team went 1-2 over the weekend, and with only one game left in the regular season, it’s time to start tuning up for playoffs.
The Miners get that chance today when they host Marble, beginning at 7 p.m. at Al Nyberg Field.
On Saturday, Hibbing beat Roseua 12-2 in Grand Rapids, then on Sunday, the MIners were beaten in a doubleheader by Bemidji, 10-0 and 11-1.
“On Saturday, we had a good lineup and with Matt Erickson on the mound, he threw well,” Hibbing manager Adam Schafer said.”Our bats came alive. We had 10 hits, and we capitalized with runners in scoring position.
“On Sunday, we had the same problem we’ve had all year, only nine guys, and we took it on the chin against a team that doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. It wasn’t our strongest offensive lineup. Our problem has been getting our top guys on the field to the games.”
As the Mallards roll into town, Marble has beaten Hibbing twice already this season, both in conference-points games.
This game won’t affect the standings in the division, but the Miners will have their work cut out for them against a strong Mallards’ team.
“They hit,” Schafer said. “The biggest thing is playing defense because we can’t give them free outs. They have good hitters. One through six, they’re about as good as anyone in the league.
“We have to pick up the ball behind our pitchers. We can’t give extra outs because they will make you pay.”
That wasn’t the case Sunday.
“On Saturday, it was good,” Schafer said. “We didn’t make an error. On Sunday, we only had nine guys, so we didn’t have any flexibility. We made eight or nine errors in 14 innings of ball.
“You’re not going to win games like that. It all comes down to who shows up to the field for us.”
The last time the two teams played, Lane Gerber handcuffed Hibbing at the plate.
Schafer said he isn’t sure who Marble will throw in this game.
“Gerber is their No. 1,’’ Schafer said. “They have a points game against Bemidji on Thursday, so I’m thinking they might save him for that one. This one doesn’t count in teh standings.
“We could see either Shepard or Bachmann. If it is Gerber, we have to jump on his fastball early. If he gets into counts where he can throw his offspeed stuff, that’s when we get into trouble.”
Right now, Schafer said his team is the third seed in a four-team division. Roseau has a points game coming up against Bemidji, so that will determine the third and fourth seeds.
Either way, the Miners need to build some confidence heading into the postseason.
“Marble beat us up the first two times we played them,” Schafer said. “We want to play a competitive game against them. We need to put a competitive game together to build some confidence heading into the playoffs.
“This is our last preparation before playoffs. I hope a majority of our guys are available this this one last prep for when we go into when it matters and counts the most.”
