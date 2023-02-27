Hibbing goalie Brayden Boyer lays on the ice while while defenseman Tristen Babich stands stunned after Hermantown recorded the winning goal with 14 seconds to play in the third period of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game in Duluth.
Hermantown goalie Dane Callaway drops on the puck as Hibbing's Payton Taylor and Andrew Lehaman swarm the net against Hermantown's Kade Kohanski and Henry Peterson during the first period of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game in Duluth.
Hibbing goalie Brayden Boyer drops down to defend against Hermantown's Mason Sundbom as Hermantown's Ford Skytta gets tangled up with Hibbing's Nathan Rude in the first period of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game in Duluth.
Hibbing goalie Brayden Boyer deflects a Hermantown shot early in the third period of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game in Duluth.
The Hibbing Blue Jackets bench celebrates the tying goal in the third period of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game against Hermantown in Duluth.
Hibbing goalie Brayden Boyer battles Hermantown's Kade Kohanski in front of of the Hibbing net in the third period of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game in Duluth.
Hermantown's Sam Swenson and Dallas Vieau take Hibbing's Christian Efmonds off his skates during the first period of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game in Duluth.
Hibbing'sBladen Kubena-McCue puts Hermantown's Dllas Vieau into the glass during the first period of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game in Duluth.
Hibbing's Nathan Rude battles Hermantown's Josh Kauppinen for the puck in the first period of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game in Duluth.
Hibbing's Charistian Edmonds and Peyton Taylor battle Hermantown's Kade Kohanski during the first period of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game in Duluth.
Hibbing's Christian Edmonds beats Hermantown's Sam Swenson to the puck and shoots it down the ice in the first period of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game in Duluth.
Hermantown's Josh Kauppinen gets pushed off the puck by Hibbing's Christian Dickson in the first period of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game in Duluth.
Hibbing goalie Bray den Boyer gets his pad down to deflect a shot from Hermantown's Kade Kohanski during the first period of Monday's Section 7A semi-final game in Duluth.
Hibbing's Broden Fawccett chases down Hermantown's Henry Peterson during the first period of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game in Duluth.
Hibbing's Christian Edmonds and Bladen Kubena-McCue battle Hermantown's Kade Kohanski during the third period of Monday night's Section 7A semi-final game in Duluth.
