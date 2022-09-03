HCC volleyball scrappy, tenacious

HIBBING — The Minnesota North-Hibbing volleyball team might not be large in numbers, but the Cardinals more than make up for that gritty play.
Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer only has seven players, but they will give teams fits with their scrappy and tenacious play.
Included in those seven players are sophomores Emily Howard and Emma DuChamp.
Palmer needs a boatload of leadership from them.
“I need one of them to lead the freshmen,” Palmer said. “We’ve had that conversation. Emma, up front, will have a big job of blocking across the net. She’s not a hard hitter, but she can put the ball away when needed. She will focus on blocking.
“Emily will play backrow right now. She’s focusing on passing and serve receive. She struggled early, so we need to get out some of those kinks, and throw a couple harder serves at her that she wasn’t quite ready for.”
Palmer will fill the next four spots with freshmen, including Hannah Hodgman, Ariana Jaynes, Alexia Carroll, Kaydince Thoennes and Anastasia Noyes.
“I have high hopes for my middle, Kaydince Thoennes,” Palmer said. “She’s active and plays all of the way around. Once she starts connecting with our setter better, she’ll put the ball away for us.
“Ariana has played a lot of volleyball, so she’s used to seeing some higher, faster-paced volleyball. She’s shorter, so she has to find a way to put the ball away above the block. Passing-wise, she does fine in the back row.”
Hodgman was a libero in high school, but now, she’s playing on the outside.
“She has to get used to playing a different position she’s never played,” Palmer said. “She’s consistently keeping the ball in, but she has to learn to go around the block or how to use it.”
Carroll, who will be the setter, will have to get used to a faster-paced game at the college level.
“She’s not used to seeing something that fast,” Palmer said. “She’s not used to passes going to the net. She’s used to passes at the 10-foot line. We’re trying to break her of those habits.
“Once she gets there, she’ll do fine, too.”
Noyes will play on the outside for the Cardinals.
“We’ll use her for a block on the outside,” Palme said. “She can jump. She graduated in 2020, so she took last year off. We’re trying to get her back into the swing of things and the feel of college volleyball.”
Needless to say, the freshman had an eye-opener in their first college games.
“It was a shock for them,” Palmer said. “They saw what the tone should look like.”
As far as Hibbing’s offense goes, Palmer is still trying to figure that out.
“Kaydince will be a big part of the offense,” Palmer said. “She can hit from any position. Emma, we’re trying to get her more consistently swinging and not resorting for a tip. As for the outside, we’re using every tool in our tool box, from swinging, to a change up, to a tip, to a roll, whatever they have to do to get the job done.”
Palmer likes her teams’ defense.
“My left sides are solid, and my middles are doing OK,” Palmer said. “On the right side, we’re still a little bit slower. They’re getting used to the way that I’d like them reading the other players, whether we’re double blocking from the right or the left.
“We have to make sure everybody knows where they should be. We have to be one step quicker to keep up with the college-volleyball pace. Every step needs to be one second quicker.”
With only seven players, Hibbing is rebuilding, so it might take some time for this team to gel.
“These girls will do OK,” Palmer said. “We’re still learning how to play together, but give us a month, then we’ll see a lot of big changes. Our biggest struggle will be putting the ball away because we’re so short.”
