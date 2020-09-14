H/C girls seek 2nd win on the pitch

HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team is three games into their season under first-year coach Britny Berg.
So far, the young Bluejacket mentor is excited with their progress.
Berg is hoping her team can take another step forward today when Hibbing/Chisholm travels to Cloquet to take on the Lumberjacks, beginning at 4:45 p.m.
The Bluejackets are 1-2, with that lone win coming against Mesabi East Area, and even though Hibbing/Chisholm is coming off a 8-0 loss to Hermantown, Berg has seen a steady improvement in her squad.
“I’m excited to see how they play today,” Berg said. “In our last game, we lost but the girls went out there and applied everything we’ve been working on in our practices. I’m excited to see them applying those things during games.
“Hermantown had a more veteran team, mostly juniors and seniors. They’re doing well.”
The one thing the Bluejackets must improve upon is first touches.
“It’s all about being quick to the ball, quick to pass and going to the ball,” Berg said. “We have to have a little more speed when we’re trying to get to the ball.”
Berg said the continuity of her team is getting better.
“It’s better from last season,” she said. “They’re working well together, and they’ve been communicating a lot more. That’s huge. It’s not something we need to work a lot on, but there’s always room for improvement for everything.”
Berg said she doesn’t know much about Cloquet this season, but she does know that the Lumberjacks are usually a solid team.
“We’ll need to be quick with the ball,” Berg said. “We need to be constantly looking for open passes, staying open and getting first touches is going to be huge. They’re a quick team that has gone to state quite a few times.
“They have a new coach this year, so we’ll see what that brings to the table.”
Berg did say that she needs to see her team pick their play up another notch.
“There’s always room for improvement,” she said. “We need to keep working on our communication. We need to keep working on the basic skills that we’ve been applying at practices and using the triangles that we’ve been teaching them.
“We have to look for the open passes, and hopefully, putting it all together for a game. Once they’re able to put every little thing together that we have been working on, we’ll be an amazing team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.