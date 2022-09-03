Grizzlies looking to contend in Section 7A

COOK — Through two scrimmages and two games, the North Woods volleyball team has seen plenty of action already and head coach Kandi Olson believes this year’s Grizzlies squad has formed a strong bond on the court.
Bringing back a good mix of returning players, North Woods looks to contend in a talented Section 7A by season’s end.
“We’ve already been able to work out some of the kinks that we saw at the scrimmages,” Olson said. “And that took us right into our first game. I think, as a group, the girls have just really gelled together well at the beginning of the season so I look forward to seeing how they can continue to build and mesh together.
Graduating four seniors from 2021, the biggest loss for the Grizzlies will be going without longtime setter Morgan Burnett. Olson, however, says those that have stepped up to fill her role have looked solid so far.
“It’s always a huge loss when you lose someone like Morgan who had been doing it for so long. But we’re very pleased with what we have going right now. Talise Goodsky and Madison Dantes have done a great job filling in those shoes and adding their own character to that position.
Olson says the Grizzlies look to be strong on the leadership front this year and that starts with senior Hannah Kinsey in the middle.
“She’s always a presence at the net but she’s also a huge emotional leader on our team. She does a great job of keeping the team morale up and regulated.”
Senior Skyler Yernatich will also be a big factor at the net and has shown her worth just two games in, including 14 kills in the team’s game this week against International Falls.
“She’s done a lot of offseason work and she took a lot of time to really get ready for this season. It’s been exciting to see her growth over the last year.”
Olson also expects to rely on senior Kara Scofield, who she calls one of the most well-rounded players on the team.
“She’s kind of been playing as a jack of all trades for several years now for us. That’s really benefited her because now she’s developed into that solid player you can use anywhere. I look forward to seeing how she grows this year.”
Finally for seniors, North Woods will look to Addy Hartway, who piled on 13 kills in the Grizzlies’ opening season win over Mountain Iron-Buhl.
“She was another one that did a lot of work in the offseason. She has a number of years under her belt now and it was definitely noticeable in that first game just how big of an impact she can have on our play.”
Probably one of the more significant changes for the Grizzlies is the movement of junior Tori Olson to the back row as a libero. Kandi Olson says the move made sense for the team and quickly turned Tori into a leader.
“She took on that role and ran with it. She’s our defensive leader back there for sure now. She’s the type of player that you want starting each play and that often starts with a dig in the back row.”
Downing the Rangers 3-0 to grab their first win of the season, Olson says the team showed a little bit when it came to nerves, but they quickly gathered themselves and put on a strong show.
“It wasn’t a lot of nerves but there were some. The seniors going into it were aware that this was the beginning of their last year so they really wanted to start it out strong. I think they worked through those nerves like you’d hope a team would and now they know what we need to work on. I think the season looks exciting.”
Olson says now is the team for the Grizzlies to finetune some things and potentially reach a level the team hasn’t seen in a number of years.
“We’re just getting everything settled with all of the position changes and how we want the team to look. Now we can pick things apart and work on the little things that set you apart.
“I think the ceiling is completely up to them this year depending on how they come into every game. Individually, they all have endless potential. The way we take care of those small issues I think will define what type of season we have this year.”
