Greenway Area Hockey Association receives $3,500 grant

COLERAINE — The Greenway Area Hockey Association recently received a $3,500 grant from The Greenway Area Community Fund (GACF).
The funds allowed the organization to purchase hard dividers to be used by all levels of mini-bantam hockey players as well as figure skaters and the general skating population.
The hard dividers were purchased through the Minnesota Hockey Hard Divider Program, which is designed to aid community-based hockey associations and their home rinks in promoting growth of ice hockey through the implementation of cross-ice hockey.
Cross-ice hockey is not only a major component of player development through the American Development Model (ADM), but it also provides a more efficient way to use ice time and space.
Cross-hockey allows for players to increase the number of times they touch the puck, their puck possession time and overall speed in playing situations.
Mindy Tammi, Greenway Area Community Fund board member, stated, “These little mini-mite and mite players will get to use these boards for many years to come.”
For more information about the Greenway Area Community Fund or to make a donation, contact Casey Venema at 218-259-2749 or mail a check (payable to GACF) to: Greenway Area Community Fund, PO Box 966, Coleraine, MN 55722. greenwayareacommunityfund.com/give-today.
