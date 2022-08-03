This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Dennis Lee Cook of Mountain Iron.
He passed away recently.
Dennis served in the United States Air Force.
Thank you for your service Mr. Cook
Rest in Peace.
—
Good
The first-place Twins picked up a pair of solid pitchers before the trade deadline hit.
They agreed to a five-player trade with the Baltimore Orioles for All-Star closer Jorge Lopez.
Later in the day they got Starting pitcher Tyler Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds.
That is two good moves for the Twins.
Two relievers might have been better but getting Lopez was huge.
—
The Bad and Ugly
It’s getting close to the NFL season and you know what that means?
Buying Packers ‘Stock’ is the best scam in sports.
The Packers recently opened up shares of their common stock for the first time in ten years.
It gives you a chance to say you are part owner of the Packers team for just $300.
So, what does that $300 get you?
Nothing at all.
If NFL profits soar, or if the Packers become the most valuable sports franchise in the world - the team is very quick to tell you that you won’t make anything.
Or how about getting excited by the idea that you get to vote on who makes up the board?
Don’t get excited. There are 500,000 shares currently owned, with another 300,000 being made in this offering.
Your $300 will give you the voting power of 0.000125 percent — and you can keep getting nowhere closer to actually being an owner.
Don’t get upset.
You can ignore their messages and not vote. Then after five years the team can revoke your share and pay you the handsome sum of $0.025.
Who knows what two cents will look like in the future?
The new sale will raise $490 million for the Packers.
In 2011 the money was used to improve Lambeau Field without raising ticket prices.
Joke’s on you fans.
That team is getting their fans to pay for stadium improvements by calling them “owners” the team still took taxpayer money, and will keep taking it until 2031.
Packers ticket prices have soared over the past ten years.
They have the fourth most expensive tickets in the NFL.
But you are a NFL owner
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “What Virginia Little League team Willie Spelts and I play on and who was our coach?”
Must have been a tough one. Only two readers knew that we played for the Reds and Rick Lanari was our coach.
The two winners’ names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked number 1 which made Mike “Watts” Wattunen a winner.
Your card is on the way “Watts”
Give this one a try, “In what city was great MLB pitcher Greg Maddux born?”
You have until Monday night to submit your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff—It’s Only Sports
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
