This week’s column is dedicated to James Musich of Hibbing. He passed away recently.
Mr. Musich served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Thank you for your service James.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
I went up to Babbitt on Monday night to cover a playoff volleyball game with Northeast Range and Littlefork-Big Falls.
The Nighthawks sure were ready to play some playoff volleyball. They won the match in three straight games, taking advantage of some solid serving.
The win moved the Nighthawks into the Wednesday night game where they were matched up with No. 1 seeded Ely.
The Timberwolves ended up being too much for the Nighthawks but keep an eye on that Northeast Range team coming up.
They only will lose one senior this year. The Nighthawks will be back next year.
—
Finally, how about the Bears winning a road game?
They traveled to face the Patriots and won the game 33-14. Quarterback Justin Fields went 13-21 for 179 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The win moved them to 3-4.
We’re not done yet.
—
Bad
Maybe the week off isn’t always a good thing for NFL players.
Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested around 3 a.m. on Saturday at a downtown club in Miami.
Udoh was talking to a woman who was in line to use the women's restroom when Udoh attempted to make entry into the restroom.
Udoh refused to leave the bathroom, prompting security to force him out of the club.
The 25-year-old backup lineman was eventually taken into custody.
The police report accuses Udoh of preventing himself from walking and making it difficult for police to escort him to a squad vehicle.
—
Ugly
Is it just me or is Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur just a baby?
That game against Washington on Sunday, every penalty flag thrown saw him running up to officials complaining about the call. Not just a penalty here and there, but every one.
He was acting like the refs just wanted to throw flags on the Packers.
Referees don’t root for or against a team. Wake up Matt.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “How many times did Mickey Mantle win the AL MVP and what years were they?”
Seventeen readers knew he won it three times: 1956, 1957 and 1962.
The names were numbered and Shelley at the front desk of the paper picked No. 8, which made Patrick Sjoberg a winner. Your card is on the way Patrick.
No trivia question this week. I will be out of town for a couple of days.
Hopefully I can find some tough questions.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It’s Only Sports.
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
