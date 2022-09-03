Goals are the goal for Bluejacket boys

The Hibbing/Chisholm soccer team will be focusing on putting points on the scoreboard this season.

 GARY GIOMBETTI

HIBBING — If there’s one area of concentration for Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team it’s scoring.

The Bluejackets either passed up or missed too many golden opportunities to put points on the board last year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments