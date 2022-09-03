Goals are the goal for Bluejacket boys

HIBBING — If there’s one area of concentration for Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team it’s scoring.
The Bluejackets either passed up or missed too many golden opportunities to put points on the board last year.
And with the top-two scorers lost to graduation, that’s going to be a big hole to fill as Hibbing/Chisholm heads into the 2022 season.
Bluejacket coach Jen Forer, who is in her second season as coach, believes she has the talent available to score more goals.
“I think we’ll be able to mix it up once they get used to working together,” Forer said. “We’re using a three-forward offense to start the year. All three of them— Zander Cuffe, Dallas Hoover and Julien Fisher — are capable of scoring.
“Peyton (Taylor) is our center-mid, scoring goals and dishing out assists is what his job is going to be.”
The goal scorers might be there, but the biggest key is finishing.
“We need to finish when we’re at the net and have scoring opportunities,” Forer said. “We scored on a header off of a corner kick (against Superior). It’s taking advantage when we have the opportunities to score and attacking the ball.
“We have to replace our top-two goal scorers from last year. We have to be able to find people to fill those roles, and be hungry to score.”
Which might mean getting a little selfish.
“We have guys thinking to pass and get the assist rather than finishing themselves,” Forer said. “They have to learn the difference between that. If they have a wide-open shot, they have to take it.
“If they’re covered, they have to pass it. They’re learning when to take that chance to put the ball on net. Once they figure that out, we’ll be scoring more goals.”
Taylor is a part of the senior class that also consists of Nicolo Cianni, Dallas Swart, Grant Price and Austin Pierce.
“I need their leadership,” Forer said. “They have game experience. We have some kids filling roles that don’t have as much game experience. We’ll be leaning on them out on the field, communicating, getting the players where they need to be.”
The junior class consists of Sam Garbardi, Cuffe, Jagger Carpenter, Owen Trullinger, Drew Forer, Finley Cary, Fisher and Ashton Angove.
“We have a good chunk of juniors this year, and most of them have some experience coming back,” Forer said. “That’s nice, but they might be asked to fill different roles than they’re used to.
“Their experience of playing soccer through the years and knowing the game and their positions, is going to be important.”
Aaron Rolf, Brody Moberg, Quentin McClellan, Matthew Rowland, Hoover, Preston Adolfs and Matthew Johnson make up the sophomore class.
Defensively, Forer returns in goal, which gives Hibbing/Chisholm experience in the net.
“Our defense will be solid this year, if they stay healthy,” Forer said. “Drew has experience, so he’s being more vocal. We need somebody who can see the whole field, and yell out to get into position.
“His experience back there is vital, as will our defensive speed. We have some good speed back there. That’s why we were able to switch up our formation this year. Our defense should be solid.”
The Bluejackets did finish 7-9 last year. Forer is hoping to build off of that.
“The boys have set some lofty goals for themselves individually and team-wise,” Forer said. “That’s nice to see because they have confidence that they can set some higher goals.
“We’re looking to have a .500 record or better this year. We want a home playoff game. They want a chance to get to play at Cheever Field. That’s motivation for them. It’s there for the taking. They have to be hungry and work together to reach that goal.”
