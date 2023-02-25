BIWABIK—The 38th Annual Pepsi Challenge cross country ski races/Great River Energy Rush races/Giants Ridge 8K will take place on Saturday, March 4, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
According to Giants Ridge’s Director of Mountain Sports Benji Neff, “The Giants Ridge nordic trail system, which at one time served as an Olympic training facility, is 100% open (60K+) with a solid 12-plus” base of natural snow and it is in excellent condition.”
Pepsi Challenge Race Coordinator Deb Maki, is encouraging skiers to sign up as early as possible.
The last day to preregister on-line with RunSignUp, is March 2nd. Mail-in registration forms can be downloaded from the Pepsi Challenge website: www.pepsichallengeskirace.com.
Pricing for 25K and 50K races is $90, effective February 24. Pre-registered skiers’ names are also eligible for prize drawings at registration. There is a youth rate of $7 for the 25K and 50K races—check information on the Pepsi Challenge website.
The March 4 Pepsi Challenge event encompasses a total of five races (all mass starts):
9 a.m.: 50K & 25K Classic races
9:30 a.m.: 50K Freestyle
9:40 a.m.: 25K Freestyle
9:50 a.m.: 8K Race
Race registration and bib pick up will take place at a new location—The South Chalet @ Giants Ridge:
• 2-9 p.m., Friday, March 3—Bib Pick Up
• 7-9 a.m., Saturday, March 4 BIB PICK UP ONLY
• Participant Luncheon, free to registered skiers, at The South Chalet @ Giants Ridge: 11 a.m.—3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
The “Pepsi Challenge” serves as the name of the 50K classical and freestyle races presented by the Pepsi Bottling Group, while the 25K races, classic and freestyle, are presented by Great River Energy and titled the “Great River Energy Rush Races.” Giants Ridge is the title sponsor of the 8K race.
Sponsor of the 2023 Pepsi Challenge include: Giants Ridge, the Pepsi Bottling Group, Great River Energy, Rossignol, Honey Stinger, FITS Socks, Minnesota Power, WDIO TV , Biwabik Area Civic Association, Lakehead Constructors, Inc. and Cold Snap Technology.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.