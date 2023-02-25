BIWABIK—The 38th Annual Pepsi Challenge cross country ski races/Great River Energy Rush races/Giants Ridge 8K will take place on Saturday, March 4, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

According to Giants Ridge’s Director of Mountain Sports Benji Neff, “The Giants Ridge nordic trail system, which at one time served as an Olympic training facility, is 100% open (60K+) with a solid 12-plus” base of natural snow and it is in excellent condition.”

