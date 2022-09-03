Giants return several section medalists

AURORA — Below is a look at the Mesabi East girls’ swimming and diving team ahead of the 2022 season.
---
Head coach: Jon Isaacson, 43rd year as girls’ head coach, 50th year coaching girls or boys or both
Last year’s record/playoff finish: Dual meet record 7-1; 2nd in Section 7A behind Grand Rapids.
Key losses to graduation: We lost 5 great seniors who were a big part of the teams that won 3 section championships in 2018-2020: Emma Williams, section champ in the 200 yd. individual medley and 100 yd. backstroke, finished 9th at state in the 100 yd. backstroke; Siiri Hakala, medaled in the 200 yd. individual medley and 100 yd. backstroke; Kylie Meyer, medaled in the 50 yd. freestyle and 2nd in the 100 yd. breaststroke; Izzy Depew, finaled in the 200 yd. individual medley and medaled in the 100 yd. breaststroke; and Rhys Ceglar, finaled in the 200 yd. freestyle and 100 yd. butterfly.
These seniors scored over half of Mesabi East’s points in the section meet and Siiri, Kylie, and Emma swam on our 200 yd. medley relay that finished 10th at state along with current senior Adriana Sheets.
Returning swimmers who scored in last year’s section meet: Seniors Adriana Sheets, finaled in 50 yd. freestyle, medaled in 100 yd. freestyle; Emily Blake, finaled in 200 yd. individual medley and medaled in the 500 yd. freestyle.
Sophomores: Addy Butzke, medaled in the 200 and 500 yd. freestyle; Kyra Skelton, finaled in the the 50 yd. freestyle and medaled in the 100 yd. butterfly; Aubree Skelton, finaled in the 50 and 100 yd. freestyle; Ashley Fossell, finaled in the 100 yd. butterfly; and Summer Cullen-Line, finaled in the 100 yd. backstroke.
Freshman: Kiera Saumer, finaled in the 100 yd. backstroke.
Others expected to contribute: In addition, we are looking for big contributions from seniors Cameron Mattson and McKenzie Pokorny; sophomore Kerbie Olmstead; freshmen Annabella Besemann, Emily Forrett, Ella Larson, and Delany Steblay; eighth graders Mae Layman, Dallas Layman, and Lily Larson; and our two divers, junior Gaby Saice and sophomore Jaezreel Johnson.
Team strength: Butterfly, backstroke and distance freestyle.
Team weakness: Individual medley.
Season Outlook: Our young team will get better as the season goes on.
Goals for this season: For our seniors to help our young swimmers to be competitive at the section level, to qualify several individuals and relays to the state meet and to repeat as a gold standard academic team (team GPA 3.75 or better).
Teams to beat in the section: Grand Rapids, Hibbing, and Rock Ridge.
